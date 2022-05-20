Gettysburg Garden Club members are a familiar presence at Lincoln Square this time of year. Preparing for planting summer annuals begins with deadheading the tulips and clearing the weeds.
Last week while cleaning up the square in preparation for planting the summer flowers, the garden club members members had an admirer: a tourist from the Lake Bluff, Illinois Garden Club, shown in an accompanying photo. She congratulated them on their efforts to bring floral beauty to Lincoln Square each year.
This Tuesday, garden club members gathered in the center circle of Lincoln Square to plant the annuals for the summer beautification and enjoyment of locals and tourists alike, when they received a surprise visitor, Mayor Rita Frealing. Frealing told the gardeners she was very impressed by their work in progress.
The mayor wasn’t the only one pleased to see the club’s efforts taking shape. People driving through Lincoln Square honked horns and shouted out their thanks.
Keeping Gettysburg beautiful is a labor of love for the Gettysburg Garden Club.
