These property transfers were filed in Adams County April 21-27.

Arendtsville

Alejandro Campuzano to James B. Keator Sr., 56 Gettysburg St., $200,000

Berwick Twp.

Steven L. Foltz to Norma J. Elmer, 334 Abbottstown Pike, $251,000

Biglerville

Jane T. Taylor decd co extrs to Barbara Jo Entwistle, 97 S. Main St., $137,500

Oakley T. Fissel to Alexander Stambaugh, 18 Franklin St., $212,000

Linda T. Wentworth to Barbara Jo Entwistle, 95 S. Main St., $137,500

Bonneauville

Frank S. Mathias III to Melissa Libertini, 59 Jessica Drive, $249,000

Butler Twp.

Kevin R. Cooley to Heather N. Kurtz, 27 Clear Spring Road, $329,900

Carroll Valley

Living Trust of Elfriede Pace to Daniel A. Turlik, 6 Mindy Trail, $20,000

Carol Vance to Christopher Youman, 14 Woodland Trail, $4,800

Kenneth P. Moritsugu to Katelyn B. Smith, 132 Skylark Trail, $3,000

Allen W. Beckett to Brian Lamprecht, 38 Barbara Trail, $379,000

Conewago Twp.

Nadine Sensakovic to Daniel Figueroa, 296 Friendly Drive, $410,000

Dianne F. Noel to Carol Schuchart, 232 South St., $149,900

Cumberland Twp.

Support Services LLC to Sharrah Design Restoration & Construction LLC, 90 Country Club Lane, $600,000

Kay Phillips aka decd extr to Carmen Doyle, 34 Redding Lane, $195,000

D.R. Horton Inc New Jersey to Cody R. Wolf, 176 River Road, $389,990

Franklin Twp.

Susan M. Witcher to Jeffery C. Young and Donna L. Young Revocable Trust Agreement, 835 Hilltown Road, $110,000

Jami M. Wiles to Kevin S. Nichols, 865 Buchanan Valley Road, $282,000

Germany Twp.

Dustin M. Sentz to Julie Sundstrom, 36 Locust Drive, $168,000

Richard Bell to Edward R. Neyra, 250 Feeser Road, $375,700

Gettysburg

Russell G. McCutcheon to Grant K. Johnson, 44 South St., $254,000

James W. Sexton Jr. by guardian to Thomas Lipscomb Coleman Brooks, 375 W. High St., $185,000

Hamilton Twp.

K. Hill Enterprises LLC to Zackary Douglas Groft, Rolling Lane, $210,000

K Hill Enterprises LLC to Jeffrey A. Hain, Woods Road, $220,000

Hamiltonban Twp.

Carl R. Thayer Jr. to Milton E. Beard Jr., 1380 Jacks Mountain Road, $107,000

James N. Hammett to Michael D. Topper, 625 Mountain Lane, $450,000

Latimore Twp.

Jason A. Forsythe by sheriff to M&J Property Holdings LLC, 1 Howard Drive, $205,000

Lori A. Williams to Michael E. Lorenz, 59 Burnside Drive, $53,900

Liberty Twp.

Wade A. Cochran to Brent M. Lawyer, 2724 Tract Road, $436,650

Carl R. Thayer Jr. to Milton E Beard Jr., 1380 Jacks Mountain Road, $107,000

Littlestown

John Kidd by sheriff to BC Enterprise Solutions LTD, 521 Lakeview Circle, $150,269

Heather Hamilton to Evan C. Hargitt, 73 Prince St., $257,000

Menallen Twp.

Lori L. Showers to Dennis Outten, 70 E. Imperial Drive, $301,000

Mt. Joy Twp.

Marilyn E. Burdge to Matthew A. Snell, 175 White Road, $250,000

D.R. Horton Inc New Jersey to Elizabeth Ann Karmosky, Bridge Valley Road, $473,990

Mt. Pleasant Twp.

William R. Reaver to Stacy R. Miller, 53 Country Drive, $220,000

Jason Richard Jackow to Kristian Mann, 43 Cannon Lane, $166,000

Justin E. Jednorski to Robert D. Parks, 700 Lee Drive, $310,000

William D. Jednorski to Michael McCormick Jr, 685 Grant Drive, $286,000

New Oxford

Samuel E. Garman to Nicholas D. Hibshman, 18 Oxford Court, $129,000

Reading Twp.

James F. Ayers Jr. to Lucinda A. Frasca, 155 Conewago Park Drive, $151,999

Good Hope Ventures AC LP to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC, Cedar Tree Lane, $110,000

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Jenna N. Wolfe, 34 Chesterfield Road, $339,990

Straban Twp.

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Gerard F. Losardo, 40 Birdseye Lane, $617,380

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Eugene A. Curtis, 182 Rustic Wood Drive, $521,949

Bon Ton Builders LLC to Keith Raymond Ihndris, 332 Heritage Drive, $79,900

U.S. Home LLC to Jeffery Paul Adams, 87 Rustic Wood Drive, $362,715

U.S. Home LLC to John Winship Thompson, 91 Rustic Wood Drive, $384,815

Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Kris C. Robertson, 20 Rolling Hills Way, $520,740

Ronald D. Burgess to Jacob L. Iglehart, 375 Montclair Road, $280,000

Leonard D. Nelson to Trevor J. Taylor, 3481 Old Harrisburg Road, $280,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.