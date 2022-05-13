These property transfers were filed in Adams County April 21-27.
Arendtsville
Alejandro Campuzano to James B. Keator Sr., 56 Gettysburg St., $200,000
Berwick Twp.
Steven L. Foltz to Norma J. Elmer, 334 Abbottstown Pike, $251,000
Biglerville
Jane T. Taylor decd co extrs to Barbara Jo Entwistle, 97 S. Main St., $137,500
Oakley T. Fissel to Alexander Stambaugh, 18 Franklin St., $212,000
Linda T. Wentworth to Barbara Jo Entwistle, 95 S. Main St., $137,500
Bonneauville
Frank S. Mathias III to Melissa Libertini, 59 Jessica Drive, $249,000
Butler Twp.
Kevin R. Cooley to Heather N. Kurtz, 27 Clear Spring Road, $329,900
Carroll Valley
Living Trust of Elfriede Pace to Daniel A. Turlik, 6 Mindy Trail, $20,000
Carol Vance to Christopher Youman, 14 Woodland Trail, $4,800
Kenneth P. Moritsugu to Katelyn B. Smith, 132 Skylark Trail, $3,000
Allen W. Beckett to Brian Lamprecht, 38 Barbara Trail, $379,000
Conewago Twp.
Nadine Sensakovic to Daniel Figueroa, 296 Friendly Drive, $410,000
Dianne F. Noel to Carol Schuchart, 232 South St., $149,900
Cumberland Twp.
Support Services LLC to Sharrah Design Restoration & Construction LLC, 90 Country Club Lane, $600,000
Kay Phillips aka decd extr to Carmen Doyle, 34 Redding Lane, $195,000
D.R. Horton Inc New Jersey to Cody R. Wolf, 176 River Road, $389,990
Franklin Twp.
Susan M. Witcher to Jeffery C. Young and Donna L. Young Revocable Trust Agreement, 835 Hilltown Road, $110,000
Jami M. Wiles to Kevin S. Nichols, 865 Buchanan Valley Road, $282,000
Germany Twp.
Dustin M. Sentz to Julie Sundstrom, 36 Locust Drive, $168,000
Richard Bell to Edward R. Neyra, 250 Feeser Road, $375,700
Gettysburg
Russell G. McCutcheon to Grant K. Johnson, 44 South St., $254,000
James W. Sexton Jr. by guardian to Thomas Lipscomb Coleman Brooks, 375 W. High St., $185,000
Hamilton Twp.
K. Hill Enterprises LLC to Zackary Douglas Groft, Rolling Lane, $210,000
K Hill Enterprises LLC to Jeffrey A. Hain, Woods Road, $220,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Carl R. Thayer Jr. to Milton E. Beard Jr., 1380 Jacks Mountain Road, $107,000
James N. Hammett to Michael D. Topper, 625 Mountain Lane, $450,000
Latimore Twp.
Jason A. Forsythe by sheriff to M&J Property Holdings LLC, 1 Howard Drive, $205,000
Lori A. Williams to Michael E. Lorenz, 59 Burnside Drive, $53,900
Liberty Twp.
Wade A. Cochran to Brent M. Lawyer, 2724 Tract Road, $436,650
Carl R. Thayer Jr. to Milton E Beard Jr., 1380 Jacks Mountain Road, $107,000
Littlestown
John Kidd by sheriff to BC Enterprise Solutions LTD, 521 Lakeview Circle, $150,269
Heather Hamilton to Evan C. Hargitt, 73 Prince St., $257,000
Menallen Twp.
Lori L. Showers to Dennis Outten, 70 E. Imperial Drive, $301,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Marilyn E. Burdge to Matthew A. Snell, 175 White Road, $250,000
D.R. Horton Inc New Jersey to Elizabeth Ann Karmosky, Bridge Valley Road, $473,990
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
William R. Reaver to Stacy R. Miller, 53 Country Drive, $220,000
Jason Richard Jackow to Kristian Mann, 43 Cannon Lane, $166,000
Justin E. Jednorski to Robert D. Parks, 700 Lee Drive, $310,000
William D. Jednorski to Michael McCormick Jr, 685 Grant Drive, $286,000
New Oxford
Samuel E. Garman to Nicholas D. Hibshman, 18 Oxford Court, $129,000
Reading Twp.
James F. Ayers Jr. to Lucinda A. Frasca, 155 Conewago Park Drive, $151,999
Good Hope Ventures AC LP to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC, Cedar Tree Lane, $110,000
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Jenna N. Wolfe, 34 Chesterfield Road, $339,990
Straban Twp.
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Gerard F. Losardo, 40 Birdseye Lane, $617,380
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Eugene A. Curtis, 182 Rustic Wood Drive, $521,949
Bon Ton Builders LLC to Keith Raymond Ihndris, 332 Heritage Drive, $79,900
U.S. Home LLC to Jeffery Paul Adams, 87 Rustic Wood Drive, $362,715
U.S. Home LLC to John Winship Thompson, 91 Rustic Wood Drive, $384,815
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Kris C. Robertson, 20 Rolling Hills Way, $520,740
Ronald D. Burgess to Jacob L. Iglehart, 375 Montclair Road, $280,000
Leonard D. Nelson to Trevor J. Taylor, 3481 Old Harrisburg Road, $280,000
