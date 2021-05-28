Raven soars over a Pumping Station Rd. barn. In its hefty bill — “a Bowie knife of a beak” as Cornell Lab describes its use as a tool — is prey it snagged. Ravens are known to drop a tough nut on rock below to crack it open. An ancient tale claims the Greek writer, Aeschylus, died when a raven dropped a tortoise on his head.
The conical bills of Sparrows and Finches allow them to pick seed from weeds and ground. These fledglings still beg parents to feed them. Their bright gapes make a large target for harried parents who find food, drop it into their mouths, and continue the work of feeding the most insistent of fledglings.
Birds of the breeding season are such interesting creatures. Flying. Singing. Looking handsome. Building nests. Caring for nestlings. Teaching the young how to be their species.
Today ends our brief series about the external body parts that make Aves exceptional and enviable. With a bill (or beak), we have the most versatile part of the complete bird. If ever you’ve watched a Pileated or Red-bellied Woodpecker use her bill to pull old leaves from a tree cavity, you have seen what a tool it is!
