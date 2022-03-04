The following property transfers were recorded in Adams County Feb. 3-9.
Arendtsville
Elite Properties & Homes LLC to Lester Carmello, 52 N. High St., $178,000
Brian Scott Clark by sheriff to CIM REO 2021 NR1 LLC, 80 Gettysburg St., $51,000
Bonneauville
Mary Beth Arigo to Kristyn Diane Cales, 24 Bonniefield Circle, $235,000
Butler Twp.
Donald Miller decd extr to Douglas Miller, 585 Yellow Hill Road, $1
Carroll Valley
Anita Hill to Ronald Chen, 16 Fawn Trail, $100,000
David Gebhart to Anna Oyler, 22 Blue Spruce Trail, $14,000
David Wantz IV to Joseph Ben Seiss, 10 Buffalo Trail, $20,000
M J Sullivan to David Gebhart, 5 Summer Trail, $5,000
Martha C Engstler Revocable Living Trust to Heidi Engstler, 135 Country Club Trail, $1
Roseanne Shanz to Daniel Larkin, 20 Treetop Trail, $195,416
Elizabeth Lippmann Essig decd extr to Elizabeth Lippman Essig Trust, 22 Winter Trail, $1
Conewago Twp.
Noble Colt LLC to Khatiti Veale, 19 Galaxy Drive, $214,000
Shawn Ricketts to Rhett Meyers, 156 Seneca Drive, $265,555
Esmir Krdzic to William Jefferson Dunkel, 20 Franklin Court, $209,900
George Hemler to Stan Hemler, 544 Edgegrove Road, $1
Cumberland Twp.
Amy Boyer to Randal Randers, 1325 Biglerville Road, $251,000
James Powers Jr. to Donna Powers, 2636 Emmitsburg Road, $1
Franklin Twp.
John Bream III decd extr to Mark Bream, 534 Bingaman Road, $1
Gettysburg
Rickey Hartman to Trone Family Trust, 35 Buford Ave., $43,750
Staufhart LLC to Trone Family Trust, 35 Buford Ave., $1,006,250
Warrior Real Estate Ventures LLC to Trone Family Trust, 35 Buford Ave., $68,000
Judson Bruder to Trone Family Trust, 35 Buford Ave., $50,000
Walter Faro to Trone Family Trust, 35 Buford Ave., $55,000
Michael Gladfelter to McLean Real Estate Holdings LLC, 404 Baltimore St., $800,000
John Butterfield to Timothy McKee, Sunset Avenue, $200,000
Hamilton Twp.
Cody Mummert to Daryl Brandt, 210 Green Ridge Road, $255,000
David Bardin Sr. to Steven Bowersox, 170 700 Road, $327,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
William Kerr to Mark Allen Manahan, 4745 Fairfield Road, $200,000
Highland Twp.
Mark Smith decd extr to Richard Phillip, 2710 Fairfield Road, $230,000
Huntington Twp.
Theodore D Miller and Marjorie F Miller Revocable Living Trust to Nathan Witherow, 6841 Old Harrisburg Road, $250,000
Latimore Twp.
Sandra Christianson to Shawn Wagner, 6 Scott Cove, $560,000
Kenneth Larue to Douglas Larue, 179 Mountain Road, $100,000
Liberty Twp.
James Powers Jr. to Donna Powers, Pecher Road, $1
James Powers Jr. to Donna Powers, 608 Pecher Road, $1
Littlestown
Scott Foerster to Phantom Property Investments LLC, 104 N. Queen St., $136,500
Donald Heimbuch decd extr by sheriff to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 25 E. Lakeview Drive, $96,000
Coastline Capital LLC to James Gobrecht, 323 Parkway Drive, $304,000
McSherrystown
Beatrice Micklo decd co extrs to Robin Meirs, 502 South St., $183,500
Mount Joy Twp.
Wayne Eugene Wilkinson to Wayne Wilkinson, 1696 Barlow-Two Taverns Road, $1
Mount Pleasant Twp.
Roger Noel to Bryan Baker, 107 Cottage Lane, $220,000
James Ulrich to Scott Ulrich, 4279 York Road, $1
James Ulrich to Scott Ulrich, York Road, $1
James Ulrich to Scott Ulrich, 4259 York Road, $1
Kevin Anderson to Kurvin Burgard, White Hall Road, $660,000
Oxford Twp.
David Bardin Sr. to Steven Bowersox, 170 700 Road, $327,000
Michael Sterner to Christy Finneyfrock, 13 E. Locust Lane, $150,000
Reading Twp.
Carol Neal decd extrs to Andres Vizcaino Garcia, 6593 Carlisle Pike, $78,000
Dawn Pellegrino to Steven Pope, 3 Schofield Drive, $140,000
Straban Twp.
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Walter Frederick Christensen Jr., 33 Birdseye Lane, $652,505
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Patrick Michael Devaney, 170 Rustic Wood Drive, $408,004
CCD Rocket Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 282 Rustic Wood Drive, $91,818.13
CCD Rocket Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 276 Rustic Wood Drive, $91,818.13
CCD Rocket Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 91 Birdseye Lane, $91,818.13
U S Home Corporation to Cheryl Lynn Offenbacher, 16 Tulip Tree Way, $344,065
U S Home Corporation to Leonard Francis Hughes, 29 Tulip Tree Way, $368,190
U S Home Corporation to Michael David Staab, 20 Tulip Tree Way, $374,815
Evans Family Trust to Diane Evans, 377 Heritage Drive, $1
Timothy Geiger to Darr Fullmer, 2045 Old Harrisburg Road, $150,000
Tyrone Twp.
Robert Beres to Amelia Lefkowith, 1140 Bull Valley Road, $344,995
Union Twp.
Michael Dooley to Austin Edward Swope, 1 Ashfield Court, $359,900
Cathy Boyd decd admrx to Stacey Myers, 1710 Hanover Pike, $1
