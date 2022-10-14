The public is invited to attend the South Mountain Audubon meeting Monday, Oct. 17, for a slide and video presentation by Mark Bonta.
Bonta was raised on a Pennsylvania mountaintop and went on to explore the remote corners of the planet through service in the Peace Corps and academic research at several colleges. He has traversed 40 countries and six continents in his pursuit of global citizenship and has been involved in environmental conservation efforts in the Philippines, Australia, Honduras, Mexico, and the United States.
His many passions include all things related to birds, including the wisdom traditions of avifauna among local and indigenous peoples. Across Australia’s tropical North, certain raptors have an amazing tool-using ability; they spread fires. When in need of more food, Black Kites, Whistling Kites, and Brown Falcons sometimes snatch burning brands from wildfires and campsites and drop them in patches of unburned grass to flush out prey.
Every Aboriginal group and every firefighter in the bush knows this, because firehawks can become quite a nuisance. But are these raptors part of the problem, or part of the solution?
In 2016, Bonta began leading teams of researchers into remote corners of the Northern Territory to find out more about this enigmatic behavior and what it could tell us about the intelligence of birds, human evolution, and the future of Australian tropical ecosystems in a warming world. Over the next few years, they talked to Aboriginal firefighters and the owners of sacred sites whose ancestors have been on the land for 40,000 years. What they found might amaze you.
Refreshments and social time will begin at 7 p.m. with a brief business meeting at 7:30, followed by the program at the Adams County Agricultural Resource Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg. A room number for the meeting will be posted in the lobby area just inside the front door. The meeting is free and open to the public.
