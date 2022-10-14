bird

Shown in the photo is a Whistling Kite. (Photo Courtesy Linette Mansberger)

The public is invited to attend the South Mountain Audubon meeting Monday, Oct. 17, for a slide and video presentation by Mark Bonta.

Bonta was raised on a Pennsylvania mountaintop and went on to explore the remote corners of the planet through service in the Peace Corps and academic research at several colleges. He has traversed 40 countries and six continents in his pursuit of global citizenship and has been involved in environmental conservation efforts in the Philippines, Australia, Honduras, Mexico, and the United States.

