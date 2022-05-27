The National Daffodil Convention was recently held in Gettysburg.
Biglerville Garden Club floral designers and members put forth numerous entries, claiming several top prizes in recognition of the design arrangements.
Fran Koch’s one entry received a blue ribbon and best in class recognition, and another captured the second place red ribbon for creative design.
Pat Lawrence’s creative designs each received first place blue ribbons, with one also taking home a best in class award.
Since it was the National Daffodil Convention, all designs were naturally required to feature the bright springtime flowers, daffodils, in the designs and arrangements.
For more information about the Biglerville Garden Club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
