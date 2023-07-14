The Gettysburg Garden Club, through its Garden of the Month Committee, presents July’s Garden of the Month award to Shasta Shank Olson, 111 Ridge Ave.
Olson’s oasis is a burst of color in three intense, if small, gardens. Her front door delights one with a pretty floral wreath and is framed by two columnar knock-out red rose bushes. In the two front garden beds and in attractive containers on either side of the entrance is a profusion of plants: geraniums, verbena, sunpatiens, dahlias, astilbe, day lilies, chrysanthemums, alstroemeria, kniphofia, lupines, baptisia, hardy hibiscus, a panicle hydrangea tree, and a variegated butterfly bush.
Olson keeps her soil healthy with doses of fish emulsion, chicken manure, Miracle-Gro, and a spread of mulch. She blends a variety of textures and levels of the plantings with a painter’s eye.
There are so many flowers, shrubs, and well-designed container arrangements to see that one should take a slow walk from the front entrance around the corner to the bower and garden at the back door. This garden is complete with a gazebo cover over the quite private patio.
Olson has loved horticulture since she was a child. She says, “When other children were reading James and the Giant Peach, she was absorbed in wildflower books.”
At the back along wood screen panels separating the Olson’s space from that of their neighbors, she has planted a stunning variety of azalea, hibiscus, echinacea, lupine, foxglove, alstroemeria, heliopsis, poppies, day and other lilies, rose bushes, bee balm, lilac, and more. Of course there are shasta daisies, both white and yellow.
Although the Olson’s have not lived at 111 Ridge Ave. that long, and Olson works full time, she has found some time in which to share her talent in making flower boxes for others. Her own containers at the front of the house and at the back contain mainly annuals and herbs. Amazing plants by the patio include a braided hibiscus tree and a gardenia bush.
Olson made a full and impressive list of the perennials and annuals she has in the three gardens for this article. Other gardeners will enjoy seeing for themselves the wonderful mix of individual plants. The colors and textures now in July, and in each of the growing seasons, will continue to make a special oasis.
To nominate your property or someone else’s within the 17325 area for the Garden of the Month award, call Cornelia Saltzman at 717-677-7940 or visit the club’s website at https://www.gettysburggardenclub.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.