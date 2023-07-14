The Gettysburg Garden Club, through its Garden of the Month Committee, presents July’s Garden of the Month award to Shasta Shank Olson, 111 Ridge Ave.

Olson’s oasis is a burst of color in three intense, if small, gardens. Her front door delights one with a pretty floral wreath and is framed by two columnar knock-out red rose bushes. In the two front garden beds and in attractive containers on either side of the entrance is a profusion of plants: geraniums, verbena, sunpatiens, dahlias, astilbe, day lilies, chrysanthemums, alstroemeria, kniphofia, lupines, baptisia, hardy hibiscus, a panicle hydrangea tree, and a variegated butterfly bush.

