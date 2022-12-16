The following property transfers were filed in Adams County Nov. 3 through Nov. 9.
Abbottstown
Wayne Rudasill to James McSherry, 67 Town Circle, $170,000
Berwick Twp.
Bon Ton Builders Inc. to Houshang Babaie, 80 Bridgeview Drive, $89,000
Bonneauville
Sara Moody decd admrx to Colin Cronk, 110 Jessica Drive, $280,000
Carroll Valley
Robert Gach Jr. to Martin Martinez, 3 Snow Plow Trail, $289,900
Joshua O’Connor to Michael Hayes, 59 Cheryl Trail, $290,000
Joan Sidoli to Benjamin Sielaff, 4 Lola Trail, $289,900
Deborah Kimball to Christopher Betti, 291 Country Club Trail, $419,900
Conewago Twp.
Natalie Drews to Andrew Zimmer, 56 Saint Michaels Way, $340,000
Bon Ton Builders Inc. to Justin Neiderer, 390 Linden Ave., $445,000
Cumberland Twp.
Joseph Myers to John Gates, 15 Aviary Drive, $381,298
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Brian Wenzel, 117 River Road, $398,990
Joseph Myers to Michael Ridinger, 11 Flicker Court, $454,275
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Stephen Leso, 47 Cooper Lane, $393,990
East Berlin
Jeffrey Kennedy to Billie Stitely, 207 Schoolhouse Lane, $90,000
Julie Crider aka to Benjamin Perone, 206 Harrisburg St., $234,900
Fairfield
James Maddox decd extrx to Renna Harlow, 23 Longhorn Lane, $248,000
Freedom Twp.
Isaac Matta to Dalton Becker, 744 Natural Dam Road, $251,000
Gettysburg
Donald Walz to Catherine Blaine, 533 Carlisle St., $279,500
Mark Kile to Adam Doolittle, 323 Baltimore St., $160,000
David Rehm to Carrie Soliday, 39 N. Howard Ave., $335,000
Hamilton Twp.
Novella Markle aka decd admr to Owen Young, 1016 700 Road, $15,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Kathleen Szakonyi to Cody Greene, 93 Thunder Trail, $12,000
Highland Twp.
Jennifer Felt to Jon Leonard II, 315 Camp Gettysburg Road, $630,000
Latimore Twp.
Carl Walters decd extrx to David Wooden, 1207 Braggtown Road, $240,000
Stephen Warner to Real Deal Property Soultions LLC, 76 N. Queen St., $144,000
Heritage Hills II to Paul Hardy, 96 Stoners Circle, $473,785
Heritage Hills II to Laurentine Derby, 63 Stoners Circle, $538,938
McSherrystown
Mary Barrick to Redding Property Management LLC, 304 Main St., $400,000
Menallen Twp.
Ricky Showers to Bryan Boyd, 15 Boyds Hollow Road, $65,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Keith Yingling to 1980 Hanuman Inc., Baltimore Pike, $925,000
New Oxford
Joshua Moe to Christien Hess, 1744 Baltimore Road, $236,335
Reading Twp.
Sharron Gresens to Walter Roy, 566 Lake Meade Drive, $790,000
Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to Emily Bowman, 52 Heather Lane, $430,212
John Zepp III to Peter Howe, 15 Bragg Drive, $1,060,000
Jane Fox to Ivan Stoltzfus, Hoover School Road, $162,000
Christian Weigand to Ivan Stoltzfus, 410 Hoover School Road, $766,000
Straban Twp.
U.S. Home LLC to Paul Nelson, 63 Rustic Wood Drive, $351,990
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Neil Rothman, 106 Gentle Slope Way, $530,015
D.E.B. Properties LLC to Jennifer Lehet, 2460 Old Harrisburg Road, $335,000
David Coshun to Nathaniel Bauder, 1264 Hunterstown Road, $215,000
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Kathryn Glerum, 30 Cardinal Flower Way, $582,745
Tyrone Twp.
Theresa Rang to Seth Reed, 3325A Oxford Road, $375,000
