hummingbord

Local gardeners can grow a buffet for hummingbirds. (Photo Courtesy Carolyn Black)

Hummingbirds bring special magic to a garden all summer into early fall. The ruby-throated hummingbird (Archilochus colubris) is a species that is the most common hummingbird east of the Mississippi River.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds are bright emerald or golden-green on the back and crown, with gray-white underparts. Males can be distinguished from females because they have a brilliant iridescent red throat. These tiny, precision-flying creatures glitter like jewels in the full sun, then vanish with a zip toward the next nectar source.

Carolyn Black is a Penn State Master Gardener in Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

