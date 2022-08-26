Hummingbirds bring special magic to a garden all summer into early fall. The ruby-throated hummingbird (Archilochus colubris) is a species that is the most common hummingbird east of the Mississippi River.
Ruby-throated hummingbirds are bright emerald or golden-green on the back and crown, with gray-white underparts. Males can be distinguished from females because they have a brilliant iridescent red throat. These tiny, precision-flying creatures glitter like jewels in the full sun, then vanish with a zip toward the next nectar source.
They can stop instantly, however, and have the agility to adjust their position up, down, and backwards with exquisite control. They often visit hummingbird feeders and tube-shaped flowers and defend these food sources against others.
Hummingbirds are the lightest North American birds, most weighing 3 to 4 grams which would be equivalent to less than two pennies. They are also tough survivalists. They actively defend their food sources because they need to feed every 10-15 minutes. They can reach speeds of up to 37 mph and up to 60 mph in courtship dives.
Bees and other insects are popularly known to be pollinators, but did you know that hummingbirds also pollinate flowers? Hummingbirds are just the right pollinators for flowers because they visit multiple flowers between one and three thousand times per day.
Nectar is a massive component of their diet and provides energy to fuel the hummingbird’s extraordinarily fast metabolism. Their hearts beat as fast as 1,260 beats per minute. They have the fastest wings and heartbeats, the most efficient metabolism, and the most minuscule eggs of any species.
To sustain their fast-paced lifestyle, hummingbirds require a specialized high-sugar diet to fuel them and keep their wings beating. The nectar they consume daily would be the equivalent of 150,000 calories for a human. It is amazing that they digest this amount of sugar without adverse effects.
They have powerful liver enzymes that can break down sugar at a pace that outranks all other vertebrates by a huge margin. While they mainly eat nectar, their bodies also require protein, which they gain mainly from insects. To conserve energy when food is scarce and at night when not foraging, they can enter torpor, a state similar to hibernation, and slow their metabolism to 1/15 of its normal rate.
Brightly-colored flowers that are tubular are attractive to hummingbirds because they produce the most nectar. Hummingbirds love to feast on Vermillionaire Cuphea, an annual that prefers full sun. Their continuous red-orange tubular flowers bloom from spring until the first frost.
A hummingbird’s long tongue, which can extend to about twice the length of its bill, is perfect for salvia’s nectar-packed, long tubular flowers. Hummingbirds have been known to be attracted to red flowers, and they also love blue flowers. The annual Black n’ Blue salvia (Hummingbird Sage) is a hummingbird favorite in our garden. Its striking and unusual vibrant blue flowers are filled with luscious nectar. Lantana, Nasturtium, Cleome, and Zinnia are also preferred annuals of the hummingbird.
Some native herbaceous perennials also provide a feast for hummingbirds. Penstemon (Penstemon) and Bee balm (Monarda) are a magnet for them. Butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa) and Milkweed (Asclepias Syriaca) are loved by both beneficial insects and hummingbirds. Cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis), Goldenrod (Asteraceae), native honeysuckle (Lonicera) and summer phlox (Phlox paniculata) are also nectar-producing native perennials to grow for hummingbirds.
These perennials prefer full to part sun. Bleeding heart (Dicentra) and Columbine (Aquilegia) attract hummingbirds in a shade garden.
Some flowers that originate from bulbs also provide abundant nectar for the hummingbirds. Crocosmia, Asiatic lilies, and Canna lilies are favorite hummingbird delights in my garden. These plants prefer full to partial sun.
When flowers are not providing enough nectar for the hummingbirds, supplement with a hummingbird feeder containing sugar water. The recommended mixture is one cup refined sugar or white cane sugar with four cups water. Boil the water and mix the sugar in thoroughly before allowing it to cool. Never add coloring or other additives to the sugar water.
The nectar will need to be replaced every two to three days and more frequently in the summer months. The feeder should be cleaned at least every week. Maintain your feeder into October because you will have migratory hummingbirds finding your feeder, and they will appreciate the fuel to make their long trip south for winter. Hummingbirds love to energize in a mist of water. In my garden, a solar fountain in a bird bath is refreshing for them.
An added bonus to providing a buffet for hummingbirds in my gardens is that my grandchildren love to watch hummingbirds. They are mesmerized by their antics and acrobatic performances. Gardeners and birdwatchers who provide an inviting environment for hummingbirds will contribute to the pollination process and will be rewarded with these amazing creatures in their gardens every year.
Monday Videos: Visit us on Facebook at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Hotline: The Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners can take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions, or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Wellness in the Garden: Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join us for a morning of movement in the garden. We will learn the best ways to move as we garden and learn about the plants and insects that keep us and our gardens healthy. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/wellness-in-the-garden.
