The Franklin County Conservation District is now receiving orders for its annual tree seedling sale. This excellent stock comes from state-certified nurseries.
Various species of hardwoods and evergreens are available in bundles of 25 with tree heights ranging from 4-18 inches. A limited supply of 2-year-old, 4-to-5-feet apple and peach seedlings will also be available. Fruit trees are sold individually. Call the office to ensure an ample supply of fruit trees before placing an order.
Order forms are available by calling the Franklin County Conservation District at 717-264-5499, by visiting our website www.franklinccd.org, or by visiting the Facebook page “Franklin County Conservation District.” Payment may be made in the form of cash or check only; no credit cards are accepted.
Trees are expected to be available for pickup approximately the third week of April. Those who place orders will be contacted with pickup dates and location. Tree tubes and stakes may also be available for purchase.
The deadline for orders is Friday, March 18. All questions may be directed to Rhoda Crider at the conservation district at 717-264-5499 or rcrider@franklinccd.org.
