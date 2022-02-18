The Lititz Historical Foundation is offering a special program by author Eileen Gregg, who recently who the book entitled “Lancaster’s Hidden Treasure: The Rocky Springs Dentzel Carousel.” The event is slated for March 26 at the Lititz Public Library.
Signups for this program begin March 4, by contacting the Lititz Public Library at 717-626-2255. The free program is limited to 50 people, according to a release from the event host.
In 1899, Gustav Dentzel placed one of his park carousels in Rocky Springs Park, a few miles south of Lancaster, Pa. When that park closed, the carousel was operated at Lake Lansing Park in Michigan and later at Dollywood in Tennessee.
In 1999, it was returned to Lancaster, purchased for $1.3 million through private donations raised by the Rocky Springs Carousel Association. When the association’s plan to locate it in a public square in Lancaster’s downtown did not materialize, the carousel was placed in storage where it remains to this day.
The book’s 234 pages include photos of 14 animals on the Rocky Springs Carousel that were given professional restorations in 2005-2008. Other than a dog and a rooster, that were put on display for a short time, they have never been seen by the public.
This book tells the story of how the expectations of those who had contributed toward the carousel’s purchase collided with the realities of city policies. The future of this carousel depends on the value the citizens of Lancaster place on this treasure from the golden age of carousel-carving, the release reads.
Gregg will discuss the production of the book, host a question and answer session, as well as show very rare footage of the carousel in operation.
The program begins at 1:30 p.m. Masks are required, and space is limited to 50 people.
Books will be available for sale, cash only, at the end of the program.
