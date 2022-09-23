litter

Shown is “Teach Your Babies to Respect Our Waterways,” the 2021 first-place adult winner in the Lens on Litter photo contest. (Submitted Photo)

Do not miss the opportunity to win up to $500 in the Pennsylvania Resources Council’s 2022 Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest.

The contest is designed not to glorify litter, but to call attention to the careless and illegal act of littering, and how it threatens the environment across the commonwealth, according to a release issued by Leslie Dawson, administrative specialist for Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC).

