Do not miss the opportunity to win up to $500 in the Pennsylvania Resources Council’s 2022 Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest.
The contest is designed not to glorify litter, but to call attention to the careless and illegal act of littering, and how it threatens the environment across the commonwealth, according to a release issued by Leslie Dawson, administrative specialist for Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC).
The Oct. 31, deadline for submissions approaches.
Photos must be taken in Pennsylvania and will be judged on six criteria: anti-litter message; originality; photographic technique; quality of photo; originality of title; and severity of the litter, according to the release.
Contestants, limited to amateur photographers only, will be divided into two categories: students through 12th grade; and adults.
Six prizes, three in each group, will be awarded with each group’s first-place winner receiving $500; second-place, $250; and third-place, $100, according to the release.
“Entrants are also encouraged to safely coordinate a clean-up of the subject area and provide a photo of the results of their efforts for additional judging points,” the release reads.
Entries, which are limited to five per person, no smaller than 4-by-6-inches, and no bigger than 8-by-10-inches, should be sent to PRC Lens on Litter Contest, 1671 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063.
Every entered photo must include the entrant’s name, address, telephone number, email address, title given to photo, location of litter site and how the person learned of the contest, the release reads.
Students must also include age, grade and name of school.
“Entries submitted without all the requirements will be disqualified,” the release reads.
Photos will not be returned and may be used by PRC at its discretion, according to the release.
Sponsors for the 2022 contest include Carolyn Capaldi, Robert & Mary Capaldi, Sheetz Inc., and Wegmans. Additional information as well as previous winners and an online entry form can be found at https://prc.org/programs/projects/lens-litter/.
Pennsylvania Resources Council is the oldest citizen action environmental organization in Pennsylvania, according to the release. Founded in 1939, the council developed the Litterbug anti-littering program and promotes the conservation of natural resources and scenic beauty through collaborative efforts with government, business and nonprofit organizations. PRC’s Western Regional Office is located in Pittsburgh (412-488-7490) and its Eastern Regional Office outside Philadelphia in Media (610-353-1555). For program and event information, visit https://prc.org/.
