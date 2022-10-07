These property transfers were filed in Adams County Aug. 25-31.
Berwick Twp.
Ronald Laughman to John Beeman, 70 High Rock Road, $75,000
Biglerville
Norbert Hoch Jr. to Judith Hodges, 118 Fourth St., $211,000
Carroll Valley
Ellen Stultz decd extrx to Jeffrey Krayenvenger, 5345 Fairfield Road, $235,000
Nancy Grimes to Ivan Brown, 6 Cypress Trail, $350,000
Lynda Byrd decd extrcs to Kayla McQuaide, 81 Fruitwood Trail, $360,000
Conewago Twp.
Kevin Chronister to Laura Black, 416 Providence Drive, $220,500
Bernard Reznick to Ernest Hossler Jr., 128 Panther Drive, $291,000
Frank Collins to Susan Randazzo, 63 Los Alamitos Circle, $451,000
Douglas Musick to Jason Shelton, 60 Los Alamitos Circle, $400,000
Steven Bowman to Darrel Adams, 15 Savoir Drive, $310,000
Cumberland Twp.
Scott Bowling to Gary Boucher, 155 Kinsey Drive, $210,000
Thomas Martin to John Kline, 86 Winslow Court, $230,000
Earl Keyser II decd per repr to Andrew Geib, 65 Cumberland Drive, $249,000
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Kyle Lawrence, 33 River Road, $319,990
Viven Reguerin to James Little, 48 Woodhaven Drive, $301,000
Joseph Myers to William Coston III, 1 Pintail Court, $352,674
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Brian McPartland, 80 River Road, $413,990
East Berlin
David Myers to Ridge Rentals LLC, 895 Hanover Pike, $395,000
Fairfield
Robert Gach Jr. to Strolin LLC, 100 E. Main St., $550,000
Marcy Vanmetre to Brandon Duvall, 107 Franklin St., $170,100
Franklin Twp.
Robert Zeigler decd extrx to Christopher Kuhns, 2430 Chambersburg Road, $249,900
Charles Swartwood to Alexander Jackson, 1985 Chambersburg Road, $349,900
Freedom Twp.
Michael Golden to Arthur Romme, 1910 Bullfrog Road, $645,000
Germany Twp.
Gary Louey to Woodhaven Homes LLC, 717 W. Myrtle St., $40,000
Gettysburg
Victoria Crouse to Sturgill Realty LLC, 646 York St., $500,000
Patricia Stone to Ridge Rentals LLC, 248 Chambersburg St., $175,000
Patricia Stone to Harry Tassou, 27 E. Stevens St., $335,000
Patricia Stone to Ridge Rentals LLC, 52 Chambersburg St., $275,000
Laura Mullins to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, 222 E. Middle St., $364,583.33
Laura Mullins to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, 149 E. Middle St., $260,416.67
Rodney Simpson to Douglas Miller, 39 Delap Ave., $95,500
Hamiltonban Twp.
Ellen Stultz decd extrx to Jeffrey Krayenvenger, 5345 Fairfield Road, $235,000
Albert Dente decd admrx to Michael Higgins, 60 Sour Mash Trail, $30,000
Nevelin Putnam by sheriff to Finance of America Structured Securities Asquisition Trust 2019 HB1, 3751 Fairfield Road, $215,000
Liberty Twp.
Emmett Fetrow to Stephen Leckemby, 11 Fruitwood Trail, $5,000
Littlestown
Deborah Robinson by sheriff to Coastline Capital LLC, 243 Forrest Drive, $153,000
Daniel Thomas to New Age Associates Inc., 121 Stoners Circle, $333,000
McSherrystown
Vera Coffey decd extr to Madison Clem, 64 North St., $175,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Shirley Showvaker decd extrx to Lucas Ridenour, 1321 Hoffman Home Road, $255,500
Kay Fryer to Links at Gettysburg Realty Company LLC, 3465 Taneytown Road, $350,000
Emily Crum aka to Julia Burmistrova, 77 South Gala, $268,000
Anthony Dorsey to 1656 Baltimore Pike, 1656 Baltimore Pike, $174,000
Links at Gettysburg Realty Company LLC to Ronald DeGroft Jr., 3465 Taneytown Road, $350,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Mark Keller to Kirk Dougherty, 748 Locust Lane, $49,900
New Oxford
Gloria Spafford aka to Kelsie Hale, 336 Hollywood Ave., $200,000
Oxford Twp.
Laura Topper to Rosville Topper III, 133 Reba Drive, $42,300
Reading Twp.
Tim Gesford Jr. to Joseph Leonard, 695 Rife Road, $340,000
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Robert Mounts, Cedar Tree Lane, $370,451
Charles Rohrbaugh to Andrew Gardner, 1589 Stoney Point Road, $170,000
Straban Twp.
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to AMB Trust, 27 Lofty View Way, $589,921
William Coston III to Robert Woolston, 50 Charmed Circle Drive, $519,000
Pauline Little aka decd extr to Arnold Homes LLC, 2410 Granite Station Road, $195,000
Tyrone Twp.
William Seibert to Nicholas Asper, 180 East Berlin Road, $420,000
Union Twp.
Mark Nicol to Dan Uibel, 725 Barts Church Road, $385,000
