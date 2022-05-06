These property transfers were filed in Adams County April 14-20.

Abbottstown

Jean Ross to Jessica Lynn Foster, 11 E. King St., $169,600

Bonneauville

Thomas Gebhart to Andrew Omelia, 122 Maple St., $399,900

B&L Enterprise LLC to Alpha One Enterprises LLC, 16 W. Hanover St., $200,000

Carroll Valley

Paul Kellett to Robert Wood, 96 Toms Creek Trail, $3,000

Phantom Property Investments LLC to Stephen Edward Johnson, 8 Cross Land Trail, $360,000

Anthony Zirpoli to S2 Investments LLC, 23 Lakeview Trail, $105,000

Wilmer Eugene Vandergriff aka decd extr to Richard Deming, 29 Robin Trail, $191,000

Conewago Twp.

Michael Berwager decd extr to Kathy Chittum, 22 Sycamore Lane, $174,900

Troy Becker to PA Property Investment Solutions LLC, 328 Third St., $125,000

Cumberland Twp.

Francisco Ramirez to Jackson Scott Marshall, 1825 Mummasburg Road, $285,000

Curtis Everett to Ruth Boehne, 42 Regiment Drive, $356,000

Nicholas Andrew Lieberum to Angela Angstadt, 39 Winslow Court, $226,000

Fairfield

Dana Wilkes to Shane Maples, 122 W. Main St., $280,000

Franklin Twp.

Terry Black to Ray Miller, 641 Belmont Road, $56,000

Colin Sipling to Angela Denise Shanton, 835 Orrtanna Road, $289,900

Roland Hudgins to Matthew Piper, 760 L Buchanan Valley Road, $55,000

Frederick Anselmi to Preston Aro, 50 Tillie Town Road, $175,000

Freedom Twp.

Gerald Seton Miller aka decd admr to Richard Ohler, 250 Marsh Creek Heights Road, $49,900

Hamiltonban Twp.

Catherine Sanders to Darwoll Edward Naugle Jr., 4520 Cold Springs Road, $30,000

Latimore Twp.

Thomas McMaster II to Nicholas Lieberum, 1950 Lake Meade Road, $580,000

Liberty Twp.

Steven Shanton to Athena White, 85 Oak Grove Drive, $347,500

Littlestown

Wayne Redding to Luke Redding, 50 Maple Ave., $441,536

Phillip Gootee to Corey Hood, 467 S. Columbus Ave., $260,000

Menallen Twp.

Applewood Group LLC to Nicole Small, McIntosh Lane, $346,044

Mt. Joy Twp.

Steven Kraus to Cynthia Ann Steinberg, 986 Johnson Drive, $280,000

Links at Gettysburg LLC to D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey, Charles Drive, $1,520,000

Richard Klein to D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey, 122 Brookside Lane, $95,000

Rodney Thomas to 1845 Baltimore Pike LLC, 1845 C Baltimore Pike, $1,900,000

Mt. Pleasant Twp.

Rachel Marshall to Dillon Lee Broach, 6 Colonial Drive, $145,000

William Heuer to Jessica Neder, 857 Hancock Drive, $359,900

Reading Twp.

Lexington Land Developers Corp Inc. to Berks at Hampton Heights LLC, 13 Heather Lane, $99,900

Steven Wurmb to Steven Wurmb, 38 Longstreet Drive, $10

Straban Twp.

Barry Dellinger to Bradly Shank, Red Bridge Road, $55,000

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to George Moser, 16 Gentle Slope Way, $604,990

Gregory Hofe to Karlene Joy Bloom, 135 Artillery Drive, $350,000

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Ronald Rea James Hendler, 40 Birdseye Lane, $575,924

Donna Bohrer to Jeremy Forbes, New Chester Road, $175,000

Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Gregg Jackson, 24 Rolling Hills Way, $482,070

