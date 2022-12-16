puc
As much of Pennsylvania braces for the possibility of snow, ice and freezing rain, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) reminds households of the steps they can take to prepare for, and recover safely from, storm-related power outages.

Additionally, the PUC cautions residents to give utility crews ample room to perform their repair work, for your protection as well as theirs, and to use extra care when traveling, watching for utility crews working along streets and roads and slowing down in work areas.

