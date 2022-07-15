The Gettysburg Garden Club, through its Garden of the Month Committee, presented the July Garden of the Month award to Pam Haze, 11 Cannon Ridge Way, Gettysburg.
Haze’s gardens stand out for several reasons: the design of the landscape all around the house; the beautiful stonework both in the front and back of the house; and the extensive and exciting selection of flowers, shrubs, and trees. We could write a poem that includes the list of the pollinator-friendly plants Pam Haze kindly provides.
Seven years ago, Pam and her husband, Gary Barber, moved to 11 Cannon Ridge Way just off Herr’s Ridge Road. Plain lawns and a small mix of trees made up the basic planting. However, the grounds of the site, which slopes down to the intersecting streets, required imaginative thinking from the gardener and much caring work. With an artist’s eye and a keen interest in “establishing connections between native pollinators and plants,” Pam has created a pollinator-friendly garden and has become a certified Master Gardener along the way.
At the front of the house are garden beds partly contained or framed by a handsome, low stone wall. In the spring, many bulbs, crocuses, daffodils, hyacinths, tulips, decorate the beds in the front and back of the wall. Here, too, grow Culver’s root, garden phlox, gaura ‘whirling butterflies’, coral bells, campanula, cone flowers, monarda/bee balm, lilies of all types, orange butterfly weed, whorled and swamp milkweeds, catmint, sweet woodruff, purple salvia, purple aster, and much more.
Shrubs, including spicebush, a host for the swallowtail butterfly, two Carolina allspice, sweet pepperbush, Virginia sweet spire, oakleaf hydrangea, witch hazel, fothergilla, buttonbush, various viburnums, winterberry, Baptisia, and red twig dogwood are interspersed in the mulched beds along with tall flowers such as Joe Pye weed, goldenrod foxgloves, hollyhocks, gladiolas, and sundrops.
These plants encourage pollinators, as do the trees, including a Great Bay magnolia, two serviceberry trees, redbuds, dogwood, ornamental cherry, Zelkova, and a Franklin tree, to name a few. In addition, various oaks, gum trees, and pines enhance the landscape and provide shade and some privacy.
If you are lucky enough to find Pam working in the front garden, she might have time to give a tour of the beds on the sides of the house. Nolt’s provided mulch/compost, and Pam has used stones of all sizes as accents, sometimes as edging, and as paths rainwater might follow. She uses Osmocote periodically to help the soil, and Auker’s Greenhouses is a plant source. An attractive stone walk takes one past beds with red Monarda, red Major Wheeler honeysuckle, lilies, Vernonia iron plant, trout lilies, cranesbill, lobelia (cardinal and blue), pink and white turtleheads, coreopsis, love-in-the-mist, hellebores, columbine, and Japanese holly — again to name a few of the plants.
In the back of the house, the couple added a large white deck that overlooks the water feature with its decorative stones, charming angel and water bird sculptures, and surrounding flowers and shrubs. Throughout the gardens bird feeders and several ‘bird’ baths also welcome pollinators. And Pam plants some colorful annuals, zinnias, Mexican sunflowers, bronze fennel, and herbs.
To experience a superbly successful pollinator-friendly garden, the committee recommends this one.
To nominate your property or someone else’s for the Garden of the Month award, call or text Deb Steckler at 717-357-3623 or visit our website at www. gettysburggardenclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.