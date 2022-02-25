For 15 years, Penn State Master Gardeners and 4-H have teamed up to offer great summer programming through Ag Explorers Day Camp. Due to COVID restrictions, we missed the last two years, but, once again, we will be welcoming youngsters to the ag center for a great week of fun and learning.
Ag education is so important to our youth. As we get further away from the farms, our connection to where our food comes from is more distant. Teaching our kids how we must manage our land so our way of life becomes more sustainable from generation to generation is an important role we all need to play for our planet Earth. Ag Explorers opens the minds of our youth to possibilities they may never have imagined and helps them recognize our impact on our food, from field crops, to animals, to back-yard gardening. Our Master Gardeners are ready to challenge your kids through field trips, crafts, foods, and games.
This year, our camp will run from Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The kids will be going “Around the World” to learn about agriculture, from animals to crops and gardening, from culture to food.
Monday, we will visit Italy. Playing games the kids of Italy play, listening to the language that is spoken, and making pizza pie for a snack will be a part of our first day. In addition, the kids will build with pasta, and take a trip to the trial gardens to learn about plants that they can grow to season food.
Tuesday our journey will take us to Turkey. The day will start with a trip to Orchard Valley Farms in southern York County. Believe it or not, apples, pears, apricots and cherries are all grown in Turkey. When we get back to the Ag Center, we will eat some Turkish food, and craft a few products using seeds of that country.
Kenya will be our next stop on Wednesday. Goats are common livestock for that part of the world, therefore, we will be visiting a goat farm. When we return, we will work with some cut flowers, as that is a major export. Potatoes and corn are major food crops of Kenya, as are coffee beans and tea. The kids will learn about the agriculture in this county, while sipping some tea along the way.
And our last stop in our whirlwind tour will be England. Although the English speak the same language as we do, many words and terms are used differently. The kids can try to speak as the English do. Since the English love their sheep, we can expect a visitor to our camp, one with four legs! We will see and feel how the wool from a sheep makes it to a sweater on our back.
We all know the English tale of Robin Hood. The kids will learn the skill of archery, the same skill Robin Hood used in the tale! And lastly, an interactive discussion of Royal customs will finish our day.
Friday, we wrap up the week with a trip to the Baltimore Zoo. As we travel around the world, we see many different animals that are native to these different countries. When we visit the zoo, we will see these animals firsthand and learn about the environment for which they live.
Our Master Gardeners have a way of weaving gardening, agriculture, food and culture through these interactive projects and trips. You just might be surprised about the learning that happens at camp.
Register your children for this day camp for a fun and lively week. Drop off for the camp is Monday through Friday (June 20–24) by 8 a.m. at the Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harris-burg Road, Gettysburg. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Pick-up is at 4 p.m. To register, visit: https://4h.zsuite.org; choose club: Ag Explorers Club, and Project: Ag in the Classroom/Acres of Adventure. Registration fee is $160 and deadline to register is June 3. Space is limited, so register early to reserve your child’s spot.
Monday videos: Visit us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
The Vegetable Patch – Mondays in March, and April 4, 6:30–8 p.m. This class focuses solely on Vegetable Gardening. Fee: $50. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/the-vegetable-patch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.