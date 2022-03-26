The following property transfers were recorded in Adams County March 3-9.

Abbottstown

Kane Family Trust to Miguel Cerron, 23 W. King St., $300,000

Berwick Twp.

Paul Minnich to Paul Minnich, 80 Woods Road, $1

Bridgerview LLC to George Thomas, 72 Bridgeview Drive, $81,900

Gregory Hippensteel to Gregory Hippensteel, 395 Green Springs Road, $1

George Hull to Daniel Tweedy, 2515 Carlisle Pike, $140,000

Biglerville

Ryan Little to Andrew Senft, 23 S. Main St., $120,000

Randy Dettinburn to Jacob Abel, 44 Fourth St., $185,500

Bonneauville

Joshua Gieron to Joshua Gieron, Maple St., $0

Butler Twp.

Benchmarq Holdings LLC to Adam Dietrick, 481 Arendtsville Road, $286,000

James Mackey decd admrx to Hook Late LLC, 592 Guernsey Road, $105,000

David Torres to David Torres, 1484 Old Carlisle Road, $1

Carroll Valley

Nora Whitney to Nora Whitney, 28 Ski Run Trail, $1

Edward Hallinan to Allen Beckett, 13 Shirley Trail, $8,000

Paul Kellet to Allen Beckett, 39 Crossview Trail, $22,000

Paul Kellet to Allen Beckett, 48 Ringneck Trail, $1,603.47

Allen Beckett to Michael Capone, 66 Ranch Trail, $2,500

James Mazzi to Allen Beckett, 15 Pigeon Trail, $6,000

Michael McDonald to Michael Dennison, 31 Connie Trail, $300,000

Conewago Twp.

Michael Myers to Michael Myers, 617 Maple Ave., $1

Hallie Kociemba to John Rolar, 62 Hemlock Drive, $215,000

M&J Property Holdings LLC to David Ortiz, 131 Conewago Drive, $259,575

Wayne Little to Serena Coffman Estate, Hanover Road, $1

Cumberland Twp.

Linwood Kern to Jamey Tatman, 2291 Emmitsburg Road, $390,000

Edward Mizenko Jr. to Brittany Mizenko, 20 Creekside Court, $1

George Bennett Jr. to Robert Oliveri Jr., 665 Herrs Ridge Road, $350,000

Franklin Twp.

James OBrien decd extrs to Teresa Wile, 385 New Road, $144,500

Mary Clarke decd extr to Integrity First Home Buyers, 305 Seven Stars Road, $97,500

Tara Strausbaugh to Visher Inc., 5 Newman Road, $50,000

Michael Smith to William Heuer, 401 Orchard Road, $482,500

Germany Twp.

Roger Hollenbaugh III to Noble Colt LLC, 4581 Baltimore Pike, $167,500

Heartland Investment Properties LLC to Michael Olszewski, 273 Saint Johns Road, $79,900

Gettysburg

Jacques Bergier to Bergier Family Holdings LLC, 25 Barlow St., $1

Stanley Weidler to David Minor, 530 West Middle St., $150,000

JME II LLC to AFAF AFIF LLC, 102 Chambersburg St., $900,000

Hamilton Twp.

Shawn Cooper to Kenneth Swenson, 62 Springfield Drive, $340,000

Jacqueline Martz to Rebecca Riley, 98 Cottage Drive, $146,000

Fannie Mae to Tracy Burns, 561 Old Mill Road, $135,000

Hamiltonban Twp.

Ann Marie Moore to Jamie Long, 150 Sanders Lane, $180,000

Kenneth Fitz to Josh Krietz, 2250 Waynesboro Pike, $175,000

Highland Twp.

Bellplatt LLC to Bellplatt LLC, 2265 Fairfield Road, $1

Huntington Twp.

Barry Garman to Michael Bizzaro, 223 Smith Road, $355,000

Latimore Twp.

Adriane Ohrum to Cody Slocum, 3 Morgan Drive, $268,000

Liberty Twp.

Frances Vincent to John Baker, Basin Trail, $500

Greenview LLC to WB Farm LLC, address not available, $200,000

Gary Wathen to Gary Wathen, Steelman Marker Road, $1

Paul Kellett to Allen Beckett, Bullfrog Road, $20,000

Littlestown Borough

Calderone Group LLC to Travis Winebrenner, 25 E. King St., $240,000

Michael Myers to Michael Myers, 41 Lumber St., $1

Michael Myers to Michael Myers, 122 N. Queen St., $1

McSherrystown

Davious King to James Perry Jr., 201 South St., $215,000

Kelly Beil to Wesam Abdelhammed, 527 Main St., $100,000

Richard Redding to Richard Redding 420 1/2 North St., $1

Rachel Cole to Rachel Saporito, 5 Maria Drive, $1

Menallen Twp.

Vernice Kuhn decd extr to Zachary Smith, 1503 Center Mills Road, $155,000

Batts General Construction LLC to Joshua Batts, 575 Clearview Road, $107,667

Shannon Hopkins to Kevin Dowling, 50 Hickory Drive, $112,000

Mount Joy Twp.

Brian Colbert to Lilith Colbert, 896 Heritage Drive, $1

Mount Pleasant Twp.

Kati Shearer to Kati Shearer, 701 Lee Drive, $1

Elizabeth Clyburn to Coastline Capital LLC, 45 Cannon Lane, $141,149

Wanda Blevins Irrevocable Trust to Brent Barron, 994 Kilpatrick Road, $405,000

New Oxford

Booby Stratton III to Denise Rudy, 201 S. Water St., $181,000

Reading Twp.

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Justin Melton, 26 Chesterfield Road, $330,155

Miguel Fernandez to 5318 Carlisle Pike LLC, 5318 Carlisle Pike, $1

Lexington Land Developers Corp Inc. to Berks at Hampton Heights LLC, 38 Heather Lane, $99,900

Brandon Michaels to Dalton Carbaugh, 1115 Turkey Pit Road, $1

BC Enterprise Solutions LTD to Deborah Clayton, 22 Curtis Drive, $242,500

Rita Linebaugh to Rita Linebaugh, 2263 Germany Road, $1

Rita Linebaugh to Rita Linebaugh, 119 Rife Road, $1

Eric Johnson to Brandon Peachy, 13 Thomas Drive, $1

Michael Huggens decd extrx, 12 Jackson Drive, $1

Straban Twp.

Bonita Swanner to John Tokar III, 68 Tulip Tree Way, $365,000

US Home Corporation to John Carlough, 28 Tulip Tree Way, $342,090

US Home Corporation to John Lahart, 24 Tulip Tree Way, $372,315

US Home Corporation to Ray Waltz Jr., 25 Tulip Tree Way, $352,590

US Home Corporation to Terry Folk, 17 Tulip Tree Way, $355,665

 US Home Corporation to Lorraine Donaghy, 21 Tulip Tree Way, $310,740

Margaret Paris decd extrs to Stephen Green, 1105 Hoffman Road, $140,000

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Robert Bell, 1240 New Chester Road, $517,000

James Dunlop to Felix Mucerino, 24 N. Steeple Chase, $440,000

CCD Rock Creek LLC to US Home Corporation, Tulip Tree Way, $653,600

Daniel Hilliard to Daniel Hilliard, 480 Smith Road, $1

Tyrone Twp.

Cynthia Burris to Nobel Colt LLC, 1017 East Berlin Road, $181,000

Union Twp.

James Gartrell to James Gartrell, 41 Ashfield Drive, $0

Richard Hernandez to Bonita Swanner, 415 Bollinger Road, $352,000

Makarios Kaminis to Makarios Kaminis, 460 Old Westminster Road, $1

York County

