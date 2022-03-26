The following property transfers were recorded in Adams County March 3-9.
Abbottstown
Kane Family Trust to Miguel Cerron, 23 W. King St., $300,000
Peterson Family Trust to Peterson Family Trust, address not available, $1
Berwick Twp.
Paul Minnich to Paul Minnich, 80 Woods Road, $1
Bridgerview LLC to George Thomas, 72 Bridgeview Drive, $81,900
Gregory Hippensteel to Gregory Hippensteel, 395 Green Springs Road, $1
George Hull to Daniel Tweedy, 2515 Carlisle Pike, $140,000
Biglerville
Ryan Little to Andrew Senft, 23 S. Main St., $120,000
Randy Dettinburn to Jacob Abel, 44 Fourth St., $185,500
Bonneauville
Joshua Gieron to Joshua Gieron, Maple St., $0
Joshua Gieron to Joshua Gieron, Maple St., $0
Butler Twp.
Benchmarq Holdings LLC to Adam Dietrick, 481 Arendtsville Road, $286,000
James Mackey decd admrx to Hook Late LLC, 592 Guernsey Road, $105,000
David Torres to David Torres, 1484 Old Carlisle Road, $1
Carroll Valley
Nora Whitney to Nora Whitney, 28 Ski Run Trail, $1
Edward Hallinan to Allen Beckett, 13 Shirley Trail, $8,000
Paul Kellet to Allen Beckett, 39 Crossview Trail, $22,000
Paul Kellet to Allen Beckett, 48 Ringneck Trail, $1,603.47
Allen Beckett to Michael Capone, 66 Ranch Trail, $2,500
James Mazzi to Allen Beckett, 15 Pigeon Trail, $6,000
Michael McDonald to Michael Dennison, 31 Connie Trail, $300,000
Conewago Twp.
Michael Myers to Michael Myers, 617 Maple Ave., $1
Hallie Kociemba to John Rolar, 62 Hemlock Drive, $215,000
M&J Property Holdings LLC to David Ortiz, 131 Conewago Drive, $259,575
Wayne Little to Serena Coffman Estate, Hanover Road, $1
Cumberland Twp.
Linwood Kern to Jamey Tatman, 2291 Emmitsburg Road, $390,000
Edward Mizenko Jr. to Brittany Mizenko, 20 Creekside Court, $1
George Bennett Jr. to Robert Oliveri Jr., 665 Herrs Ridge Road, $350,000
Franklin Twp.
James OBrien decd extrs to Teresa Wile, 385 New Road, $144,500
Mary Clarke decd extr to Integrity First Home Buyers, 305 Seven Stars Road, $97,500
Tara Strausbaugh to Visher Inc., 5 Newman Road, $50,000
Michael Smith to William Heuer, 401 Orchard Road, $482,500
Germany Twp.
Roger Hollenbaugh III to Noble Colt LLC, 4581 Baltimore Pike, $167,500
Heartland Investment Properties LLC to Michael Olszewski, 273 Saint Johns Road, $79,900
Gettysburg
Jacques Bergier to Bergier Family Holdings LLC, 25 Barlow St., $1
Stanley Weidler to David Minor, 530 West Middle St., $150,000
JME II LLC to AFAF AFIF LLC, 102 Chambersburg St., $900,000
Hamilton Twp.
Shawn Cooper to Kenneth Swenson, 62 Springfield Drive, $340,000
Paul Minnich to Paul Minnich, 80 Woods Road, $1
Jacqueline Martz to Rebecca Riley, 98 Cottage Drive, $146,000
Fannie Mae to Tracy Burns, 561 Old Mill Road, $135,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Ann Marie Moore to Jamie Long, 150 Sanders Lane, $180,000
Kenneth Fitz to Josh Krietz, 2250 Waynesboro Pike, $175,000
Highland Twp.
Bellplatt LLC to Bellplatt LLC, 2265 Fairfield Road, $1
Huntington Twp.
Barry Garman to Michael Bizzaro, 223 Smith Road, $355,000
Latimore Twp.
Adriane Ohrum to Cody Slocum, 3 Morgan Drive, $268,000
Liberty Twp.
Frances Vincent to John Baker, Basin Trail, $500
Greenview LLC to WB Farm LLC, address not available, $200,000
Gary Wathen to Gary Wathen, Steelman Marker Road, $1
Paul Kellett to Allen Beckett, Bullfrog Road, $20,000
Littlestown Borough
Calderone Group LLC to Travis Winebrenner, 25 E. King St., $240,000
Michael Myers to Michael Myers, 41 Lumber St., $1
Michael Myers to Michael Myers, 122 N. Queen St., $1
McSherrystown
Davious King to James Perry Jr., 201 South St., $215,000
Kelly Beil to Wesam Abdelhammed, 527 Main St., $100,000
Richard Redding to Richard Redding 420 1/2 North St., $1
Rachel Cole to Rachel Saporito, 5 Maria Drive, $1
Menallen Twp.
Vernice Kuhn decd extr to Zachary Smith, 1503 Center Mills Road, $155,000
Batts General Construction LLC to Joshua Batts, 575 Clearview Road, $107,667
Shannon Hopkins to Kevin Dowling, 50 Hickory Drive, $112,000
Mount Joy Twp.
Brian Colbert to Lilith Colbert, 896 Heritage Drive, $1
Mount Pleasant Twp.
Kati Shearer to Kati Shearer, 701 Lee Drive, $1
Elizabeth Clyburn to Coastline Capital LLC, 45 Cannon Lane, $141,149
Wanda Blevins Irrevocable Trust to Brent Barron, 994 Kilpatrick Road, $405,000
New Oxford
Booby Stratton III to Denise Rudy, 201 S. Water St., $181,000
Reading Twp.
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Justin Melton, 26 Chesterfield Road, $330,155
Miguel Fernandez to 5318 Carlisle Pike LLC, 5318 Carlisle Pike, $1
Lexington Land Developers Corp Inc. to Berks at Hampton Heights LLC, 38 Heather Lane, $99,900
Brandon Michaels to Dalton Carbaugh, 1115 Turkey Pit Road, $1
BC Enterprise Solutions LTD to Deborah Clayton, 22 Curtis Drive, $242,500
Rita Linebaugh to Rita Linebaugh, 2263 Germany Road, $1
Rita Linebaugh to Rita Linebaugh, 119 Rife Road, $1
Eric Johnson to Brandon Peachy, 13 Thomas Drive, $1
Michael Huggens decd extrx, 12 Jackson Drive, $1
Straban Twp.
Bonita Swanner to John Tokar III, 68 Tulip Tree Way, $365,000
US Home Corporation to John Carlough, 28 Tulip Tree Way, $342,090
US Home Corporation to John Lahart, 24 Tulip Tree Way, $372,315
US Home Corporation to Ray Waltz Jr., 25 Tulip Tree Way, $352,590
US Home Corporation to Terry Folk, 17 Tulip Tree Way, $355,665
US Home Corporation to Lorraine Donaghy, 21 Tulip Tree Way, $310,740
Margaret Paris decd extrs to Stephen Green, 1105 Hoffman Road, $140,000
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Robert Bell, 1240 New Chester Road, $517,000
James Dunlop to Felix Mucerino, 24 N. Steeple Chase, $440,000
CCD Rock Creek LLC to US Home Corporation, Tulip Tree Way, $653,600
Daniel Hilliard to Daniel Hilliard, 480 Smith Road, $1
Tyrone Twp.
Barry Garman to Michael Bizzaro, 223 Smith Road, $355,000
Cynthia Burris to Nobel Colt LLC, 1017 East Berlin Road, $181,000
Union Twp.
James Gartrell to James Gartrell, 41 Ashfield Drive, $0
Richard Hernandez to Bonita Swanner, 415 Bollinger Road, $352,000
Makarios Kaminis to Makarios Kaminis, 460 Old Westminster Road, $1
York County
