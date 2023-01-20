These property transfers were filed in Adams County Dec. 22-28, 2022.
Berwick Twp.
Donald Waugh Jr. by sheriff to Federal National Mortgage Association Granite Park VII, 120 Beaver Creek Road, $150,000
Carroll Valley
Phyllis Wisherd aka to Peter Blanchard, 5 Pine Hill Trail, $4,000
S2 Investments LLC to Elizabeth Huwe, 23 Lakeview Trail, $285,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to John Mullen, 7 Cross Trail, $105,000
Conewago Twp.
William Grandia decd extrx to Daniel Sokos, 502 Jackson St., $119,000
Cumberland Twp.
Gregory Arnold to Gregory Arnold, 40 Kingsgate Court, $326,000
East Berlin
John Sturgeon to William Hartman, 102 Hillside Drive, $405,000
Franklin Twp.
William Parr Jr. to Jeffrey Simmons, 6999 Chambersburg Road, $175,000
Patricia Kimple to Gregory Hall, Buchanan Valley Road, $12,640
Patricia Kimple to Gregory Hall, Buchanan Valley Road, $3,360
Germany Twp.
Eugene Clore to Shane Eyler, 150 Lion Archer Drive, $262,500
Riggo Roberge by sheriff to MidFirst Bank, 124 Bollinger Road, $2,376.01
Hamilton Twp.
Roger Buxton to Ethan Leib,796 Peepytown Road, $144,200
Highland Twp.
Robert Martin to Chelsea Miller, 315 Knoxlyn-Orrtanna Road, $280,000
Huntington Twp.
Bryan Mayne to AJ Homegenix LLC, 6910 Old Harrisburg Road, $164,200
Latimore Twp.
William Summers to John Romig, 1575 Town Hill Road, $120,000
Liberty Twp.
Charles Blackiston to Ashly Leech, 11 Maxine Trail, $11,500
Littlestown
Stephen Brice to Dwight Weatherholtz, 113 Stoners Circle, $410,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Sandra Wood aka decd extr to Alejandro Solis, 325 Bon-Ox Road, $239,900
New Oxford
Leon Smith aka decd extr to Gregory Trent Sr., 240 Lincoln Way East, $305,000
Straban Twp.
Caruso Builder Amblebrook to Mark Wilder, 331 Lively Stream Way, $513,768
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Rebecca Ann Moore Revocable Trust, 301 Lively Stream Way, $567,856
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Mary Buchanan, 145 Gentle Slope Way, $533,808
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Dwight Johnson, 111 Birdseye Lane, $564,429
Tyrone Twp.
Keith Weigle to Jimmy Melton, 2830 Heidlersburg Road, $100,000
