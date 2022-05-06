These property transfers were filed in Adams County March 31-April 6.

Arendtsville

CIM REO 2021 NR1 LLC to SPG Capital LLC, 80 Gettysburg St., $105,900

James Paul to Anand Patel, 12 Victor Drive, $288,000

Bendersville

Windy Ridge Rentals LLC to Jorge Moreno, 135 N Main St., $160,000

Berwick Twp.

Jason Sarine to Joseph Johnston, 725 Abbottstown Pike, $495,000

Residence at the Bridges LLC to Nathanial Isaac Makar, 66 Lobell Road, $315,875

LGI Homes Pennsylvania to Lasandra Howard, 295 Green Springs Road, $319,900

Butler Twp.

Samuel Hensley decd admrx to Rural Home Rentals LLC, 48 Broomsedge Lane, $52,000

Carroll Valley

Jerry Morrison to Cameron Hallock, 2 Mary Ann Trail, $7,500

Mohammed Maniari to M Christopher Taylor, 108 Toms Creek Trrail, $160,000

John Kiehl to Damien Thompson, 4 Maxine Trail., $25,000

Elizabeth Catherine Ditamore to Elizabeth Jean Miller, 23 Veronica Trail, $10

Conewago Twp.

Mary Brock to Stephen Genco, 214 Linden Ave., $159,000

Bernard Bobnar to Abdier A Dijol Ortiz, 131 Maple Drive, $345,000

Cumberland Twp.

Randolph Smith to Michael Rajotte, 1965 Herrs Ridge Road, $205,000

Joseph Myers to Eric Smith, 159 Fairplay Road, $426,766

Deborah Burke to Chase Long, 1425 Biglerville Road, $235,000

Paul Tully to Sowrt Gettysburg LLC, 1275 Biglerville Road, $600,000

John Culberson to Gregory Garrett, 55 Friendship Lane, $415,000

Daniel Diddlemeyer to Bradley Pabody, 48 Bittern Drive, $427,000

East Berlin

Jeffery Hain to Brandon Myers, 601 W King St., $295,000

Fairfield

Billy Wellborn III to Cin Tash Properties LLC, 106 E. Main St., $140,000

Franklin Twp.

Ricky Kress to Ronald Waugh, 1218 Mt Carmel Road, $309,900

Donald Dannunzio to John Martin Griffiths III, 1306 Evergreen Way, $280,000

Freedom Twp.

Valerie Fisher decd extr to James Bassler, 116 Marsh Creek Heights Road, $230,000

Germany Twp.

Laurie Ann Waugh to Glenn Wolfe, 1210 Frederick Pike, $280,000

Michael Cahill to Christopher Harbin, 6078 Baltimore Pike, $229,000

Gettysburg

Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC to Patricia Myers, W. Middle St., $135,000

Robert Parks to Allison Tomassini, 227 Highland Ave., $260,000

Jesse Allen Mills to Nicholas Andrew Argento, 53 W. High St., $175,000

Hamiltonban Twp.

Simrat LLC to Chohan Fairfield Housing LLC, 10 McDannell Lane, $650,000

John Harbaugh Jr. by sheriff to PNC Bank National Association, 25 Mountain Lane, $156,000

Marcia Nell to Jeremiah Matthew Nupp, 25 Devil’s Den Trail, $8,000

Latimore Twp.

Mark Williams to Austin Nell, 999 Baltimore Road, $189,000

Liberty Twp.

John Kellett to William Herrick, 256 Old Waynesboro Road, $256,000

Littlestown

Ryan Mulder to Haley Kiersten Marie Krouse, 515 Lakeview Cir., $210,000

Rose Marie Stough to Kenneth Daryl Cramblitt, 18 Lumber St., $22,500

Arthur Byers to Roberto Spatafora, 441 N. Queen St., $210,000

William Lavender to Callen Meeks, 20 Concord Court, $370,000

John Yodonise to James Michael Norwood, 356 E. King St., $489,900

Heritage Hills II to Joseph Webb Jr., 45 Stedtle Ave., $401,364

McSherrystown

Larry Reynold to Blast One Realty, 345 Main St., $70,000

Menallen Twp.

Derek Rotz to Matthew Graham McKenrick, 14 E. Imperial Drive, $340,000

David Deardorff to Dynamic Hydra Pruners, 135 Hill Top Lane, $350,000

Donald Taylor to JDR Unlimited Property Group LLC, 676 Wenksville Road, $240,000

Mt. Joy Twp.

Links at Gettysburg LLC to Overton Malcolm Tuck Jr., 1 Todd Court, $125,000

Donna Munshour to Tracy Bateson, 1885 Highland Ave. Road, $265,000

Mt. Pleasant Twp.

Alexander Bryan Kendris to Incentives LLC, 630 Stone Bridge Road, $365,000

Scott Gerrick to Rachel Rudolph, 1360 Oxford Road, $825,000

New Oxford

Herbert Walter to JXZ Realty LLC, 215 Hanover St., $132,000

Oxford Twp.

Chanrachna Ladin to Laura Topper, 212 Katelyn Drive, $217,500

Timothy Close to Brittany Starr, 20 Sherry Lane, $412,000

Oxford Pointe LLC to Ranj Chener, 120 Oxford Blvd., $405,350

Patrick Knight to Neil Earhart, 321 Oxford Road, $182,000

Straban Twp.

Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Christopher Farwell, 158 Rustic Wood Drive, $441,467

Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Charles Toth, 335 Arendtsville Road, $484,149

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Frank Fernandez, 26 Highland View Lane, $534,860

Dale Dixon decd extr to Amy Boyer, 280 Hunterstown Hampton Road, $315,000

CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 1360 Oxford Road, $92,238.03

Steven Hollinger to Deb Properties LLC, 2460 Old Harrisburg Road, $120,000

Tyrone Twp.

Joseph Moriarty to Awakened Properties LLC, 1991 Heidlersburg Road, $295,000

Union Twp.

Charles Ehrenfeld III to Dennis Coant, 399 Barts Church Road, $525,000

Gregory Heefner II to Fred Henderson, 857 Hanover Pike, $190,000

York Springs

Robert Butt to Carolyn Lehman, 106 Cider Drive, $91,000

