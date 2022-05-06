These property transfers were filed in Adams County March 31-April 6.
Arendtsville
CIM REO 2021 NR1 LLC to SPG Capital LLC, 80 Gettysburg St., $105,900
James Paul to Anand Patel, 12 Victor Drive, $288,000
Bendersville
Windy Ridge Rentals LLC to Jorge Moreno, 135 N Main St., $160,000
Berwick Twp.
Jason Sarine to Joseph Johnston, 725 Abbottstown Pike, $495,000
Residence at the Bridges LLC to Nathanial Isaac Makar, 66 Lobell Road, $315,875
LGI Homes Pennsylvania to Lasandra Howard, 295 Green Springs Road, $319,900
Butler Twp.
Samuel Hensley decd admrx to Rural Home Rentals LLC, 48 Broomsedge Lane, $52,000
Carroll Valley
Jerry Morrison to Cameron Hallock, 2 Mary Ann Trail, $7,500
Mohammed Maniari to M Christopher Taylor, 108 Toms Creek Trrail, $160,000
John Kiehl to Damien Thompson, 4 Maxine Trail., $25,000
Elizabeth Catherine Ditamore to Elizabeth Jean Miller, 23 Veronica Trail, $10
Conewago Twp.
Mary Brock to Stephen Genco, 214 Linden Ave., $159,000
Bernard Bobnar to Abdier A Dijol Ortiz, 131 Maple Drive, $345,000
Cumberland Twp.
Randolph Smith to Michael Rajotte, 1965 Herrs Ridge Road, $205,000
Joseph Myers to Eric Smith, 159 Fairplay Road, $426,766
Deborah Burke to Chase Long, 1425 Biglerville Road, $235,000
Paul Tully to Sowrt Gettysburg LLC, 1275 Biglerville Road, $600,000
John Culberson to Gregory Garrett, 55 Friendship Lane, $415,000
Daniel Diddlemeyer to Bradley Pabody, 48 Bittern Drive, $427,000
East Berlin
Jeffery Hain to Brandon Myers, 601 W King St., $295,000
Fairfield
Billy Wellborn III to Cin Tash Properties LLC, 106 E. Main St., $140,000
Franklin Twp.
Ricky Kress to Ronald Waugh, 1218 Mt Carmel Road, $309,900
Donald Dannunzio to John Martin Griffiths III, 1306 Evergreen Way, $280,000
Freedom Twp.
Valerie Fisher decd extr to James Bassler, 116 Marsh Creek Heights Road, $230,000
Germany Twp.
Laurie Ann Waugh to Glenn Wolfe, 1210 Frederick Pike, $280,000
Michael Cahill to Christopher Harbin, 6078 Baltimore Pike, $229,000
Gettysburg
Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC to Patricia Myers, W. Middle St., $135,000
Robert Parks to Allison Tomassini, 227 Highland Ave., $260,000
Jesse Allen Mills to Nicholas Andrew Argento, 53 W. High St., $175,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Simrat LLC to Chohan Fairfield Housing LLC, 10 McDannell Lane, $650,000
John Harbaugh Jr. by sheriff to PNC Bank National Association, 25 Mountain Lane, $156,000
Marcia Nell to Jeremiah Matthew Nupp, 25 Devil’s Den Trail, $8,000
Latimore Twp.
Mark Williams to Austin Nell, 999 Baltimore Road, $189,000
Liberty Twp.
John Kellett to William Herrick, 256 Old Waynesboro Road, $256,000
Littlestown
Ryan Mulder to Haley Kiersten Marie Krouse, 515 Lakeview Cir., $210,000
Rose Marie Stough to Kenneth Daryl Cramblitt, 18 Lumber St., $22,500
Arthur Byers to Roberto Spatafora, 441 N. Queen St., $210,000
William Lavender to Callen Meeks, 20 Concord Court, $370,000
John Yodonise to James Michael Norwood, 356 E. King St., $489,900
Heritage Hills II to Joseph Webb Jr., 45 Stedtle Ave., $401,364
McSherrystown
Larry Reynold to Blast One Realty, 345 Main St., $70,000
Menallen Twp.
Derek Rotz to Matthew Graham McKenrick, 14 E. Imperial Drive, $340,000
David Deardorff to Dynamic Hydra Pruners, 135 Hill Top Lane, $350,000
Donald Taylor to JDR Unlimited Property Group LLC, 676 Wenksville Road, $240,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Links at Gettysburg LLC to Overton Malcolm Tuck Jr., 1 Todd Court, $125,000
Donna Munshour to Tracy Bateson, 1885 Highland Ave. Road, $265,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Alexander Bryan Kendris to Incentives LLC, 630 Stone Bridge Road, $365,000
Scott Gerrick to Rachel Rudolph, 1360 Oxford Road, $825,000
New Oxford
Herbert Walter to JXZ Realty LLC, 215 Hanover St., $132,000
Oxford Twp.
Chanrachna Ladin to Laura Topper, 212 Katelyn Drive, $217,500
Timothy Close to Brittany Starr, 20 Sherry Lane, $412,000
Oxford Pointe LLC to Ranj Chener, 120 Oxford Blvd., $405,350
Patrick Knight to Neil Earhart, 321 Oxford Road, $182,000
Straban Twp.
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Christopher Farwell, 158 Rustic Wood Drive, $441,467
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Charles Toth, 335 Arendtsville Road, $484,149
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Frank Fernandez, 26 Highland View Lane, $534,860
Dale Dixon decd extr to Amy Boyer, 280 Hunterstown Hampton Road, $315,000
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 1360 Oxford Road, $92,238.03
Steven Hollinger to Deb Properties LLC, 2460 Old Harrisburg Road, $120,000
Tyrone Twp.
Joseph Moriarty to Awakened Properties LLC, 1991 Heidlersburg Road, $295,000
Union Twp.
Charles Ehrenfeld III to Dennis Coant, 399 Barts Church Road, $525,000
Gregory Heefner II to Fred Henderson, 857 Hanover Pike, $190,000
York Springs
Robert Butt to Carolyn Lehman, 106 Cider Drive, $91,000
