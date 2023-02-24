A new Penn State Extension weekly podcast, titled “Keeping it Green,” is aimed at ornamental plant professionals and enthusiasts, according to a Penn State Agricultural Science release.

“We started this podcast as a way to share interesting conversations with horticultural professionals from Pennsylvania and beyond,” said Margaret Pickoff, horticulture extension educator based in Bucks County. “This is for folks working in the green industry, in ornamental and commercial horticulture, and for anyone who likes growing plants.”

