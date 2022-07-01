These property transfers were filed in Adams County June 9-15.
Abbottstown
Charles Nell Jr. to Bradley Reiter, 208 N. Queen St., $220,000
Berwick Twp.
Residences at the Bridges LLC to Josef Volk, 28 Lobell Road, $358,000
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Jonathan Nace, 295 Piedmont Way, $412,900
Butler Twp.
John Decheubell decd per repr to Douglas Whitworth I, 3073 Table Rock Road, $165,500
Carroll Valley
Philko Properties LLC to David Grabowski, 55 Mile Trail, $319,500
Kevin McDonald to Timothy Beardsley, 127 Janet Trail, $380,000
Elzbieta Szot to Mark Zvitkovitz, 16 Eagles Trail, $4,300
Arthur Riley to Daniel Whelan, Country Club Trail, $15,000
Conewago Twp.
Daniel O’Brien to Leilani Monroe, 114 Seneca Drive, $300,000
Jeffrey Hartlaub decd extrx to William Rineman III, 1000 Linden Ave., $179,000
Cumberland Twp.
Joseph Myers to Richard Skrabak, 174 Fairplay Road, $469,435
Dorothy Carey to Tyler Marshall, 1560 Chambersburg Road, $154,900
Mary Deignan to Kevin McDonald, 122 South Ave., $440,000
Fairfield
Larry Weikert to Cody Brunk, 203 Franklin St., $269,000
Franklin Twp.
Florence Miller to Kenneth Brownley, 257 Poplar Springs Road, $40,000
Elaine F Jones Trust to James Marshall, Chambersburg Road, $105,000
Freedom Twp.
Bradly Shank to Kaylynn Fasca, 3145 Emmitsburg Road, $320,000
Germany Twp.
JB Buy Rite LP to Jacob Staub, 6265 Baltimore Pike, $210,000
Steven Shanebrook to Joseph Meerdter, 245 St Johns Road, $90,000
Gettysburg
Kane Family Trust to Jane Lordeman, 44 E. Water St., $163,071
Hamiltonban Twp.
Colonial Impact Fund II LLC to Nick Kalathas, 525 Gum Springs Road, $11,000
Randy Reamer to Kevin Keeney, Rain Tree Lane, $35,000
Latimore Twp.
Wendy Harbaugh to Morganne Holtzman, 42 McCandless Drive, $40,000
James Glenny to Nick Tomasello, 55 McCandless Drive, $379,900
Liberty Twp.
W.J. Himmelreich to Allen Beckett, 13 Pigeon Trail, $4,000
Josue Chaparro to Thomas Miller, 65 Airedale Trail, $6,000
John Baker to Allen Beckett, Sheridan Trail, $125,000
Littlestown
Fred & Sue Dutterer LLC to SN Realty Littlestown LLC, 425 N. Queen St., $1,225,000
Jeffrey Loncar to Jose Gomez, 130 Boyer St., $269,900
McSherrystown
Cyril Klunk to Francis Klunk, 345 Ridge Ave., $90,000
Philip Neiderer to Lawrence Mummert Sr., 500 North St., $205,000
Menallen Twp.
Owen King to Ty Leatherman, 245 W. Imperial Drive, $295,000
Richard E. Weidner Living Trust to Lauren Defeo, 2625 Carlisle Road, $440,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Albert Herndon to Marilyn Fitzgerald, 9 Evergreen Court, $603,100
Theodore Koch to Chase Zieler, 256 Heritage Drive, $312,000
John Dufendach to Benjamin Dufendach, 1706 Baltimore Pike, $320,000
Oxford Twp.
Oxford Pointe LLC to Angel Solis, 165 Oxford Blvd., $464,000
Christine L Willheim aka by Chapter 7 Trustee in Bankruptcy to Palmer T. Investments LLC, 13 Birch Lane, $163,000
Reading Twp.
Gertrude Scholl decd co admrs to Kirk Cramer, 480 Conewago Drive, $25,250
Cash Now LLC to Benjamin Alvarado, 27 Antler Lane, $180,000
Straban Twp.
U.S. Home LLC to William Shepard, 82 Rustic Wood Drive, $372,815
U.S. Home LLC to Sharon Blickenstaff, 83 Rustic Wood Drive, $345,240
Tasha Santoyo to Conrad Miller, 2417 Granite Station Road, $144,000
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Patricia Spero, 270 Rustic Wood Drive, $489,394
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Ronald Cunningham, 209 Rustic Wood Drive, $596,654
Union Twp.
Mary Bange to Nathan Bange, 1172 Littlestown Road, $94,000
York Springs
Beth Howe to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, 114 Main St., $167,000
