These property transfers were filed in Adams County June 9-15.

Abbottstown

Charles Nell Jr. to Bradley Reiter, 208 N. Queen St., $220,000

Berwick Twp.

Residences at the Bridges LLC to Josef Volk, 28 Lobell Road, $358,000

LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Jonathan Nace, 295 Piedmont Way, $412,900

Butler Twp.

John Decheubell decd per repr to Douglas Whitworth I, 3073 Table Rock Road, $165,500

Carroll Valley

Philko Properties LLC to David Grabowski, 55 Mile Trail, $319,500

Kevin McDonald to Timothy Beardsley, 127 Janet Trail, $380,000

Elzbieta Szot to Mark Zvitkovitz, 16 Eagles Trail, $4,300

Arthur Riley to Daniel Whelan, Country Club Trail, $15,000

Conewago Twp.

Daniel O’Brien to Leilani Monroe, 114 Seneca Drive, $300,000

Jeffrey Hartlaub decd extrx to William Rineman III, 1000 Linden Ave., $179,000

Cumberland Twp.

Joseph Myers to Richard Skrabak, 174 Fairplay Road, $469,435

Dorothy Carey to Tyler Marshall, 1560 Chambersburg Road, $154,900

Mary Deignan to Kevin McDonald, 122 South Ave., $440,000

Fairfield

Larry Weikert to Cody Brunk, 203 Franklin St., $269,000

Franklin Twp.

Florence Miller to Kenneth Brownley, 257 Poplar Springs Road, $40,000

Elaine F Jones Trust to James Marshall, Chambersburg Road, $105,000

Freedom Twp.

Bradly Shank to Kaylynn Fasca, 3145 Emmitsburg Road, $320,000

Germany Twp.

JB Buy Rite LP to Jacob Staub, 6265 Baltimore Pike, $210,000

Steven Shanebrook to Joseph Meerdter, 245 St Johns Road, $90,000

Gettysburg

Kane Family Trust to Jane Lordeman, 44 E. Water St., $163,071

Hamiltonban Twp.

Colonial Impact Fund II LLC to Nick Kalathas, 525 Gum Springs Road, $11,000

Randy Reamer to Kevin Keeney, Rain Tree Lane, $35,000

Latimore Twp.

Wendy Harbaugh to Morganne Holtzman, 42 McCandless Drive, $40,000

James Glenny to Nick Tomasello, 55 McCandless Drive, $379,900

Liberty Twp.

W.J. Himmelreich to Allen Beckett, 13 Pigeon Trail, $4,000

Josue Chaparro to Thomas Miller, 65 Airedale Trail, $6,000

John Baker to Allen Beckett, Sheridan Trail, $125,000

Littlestown

Fred & Sue Dutterer LLC to SN Realty Littlestown LLC, 425 N. Queen St., $1,225,000

Jeffrey Loncar to Jose Gomez, 130 Boyer St., $269,900

McSherrystown

Cyril Klunk to Francis Klunk, 345 Ridge Ave., $90,000

Philip Neiderer to Lawrence Mummert Sr., 500 North St., $205,000

Menallen Twp.

Owen King to Ty Leatherman, 245 W. Imperial Drive, $295,000

Richard E. Weidner Living Trust to Lauren Defeo, 2625 Carlisle Road, $440,000

Mt. Joy Twp.

Albert Herndon to Marilyn Fitzgerald, 9 Evergreen Court, $603,100

Theodore Koch to Chase Zieler, 256 Heritage Drive, $312,000

John Dufendach to Benjamin Dufendach, 1706 Baltimore Pike, $320,000

Oxford Twp.

Oxford Pointe LLC to Angel Solis, 165 Oxford Blvd., $464,000

Christine L Willheim aka by Chapter 7 Trustee in Bankruptcy to Palmer T. Investments LLC, 13 Birch Lane, $163,000

Reading Twp.

Gertrude Scholl decd co admrs to Kirk Cramer, 480 Conewago Drive, $25,250

Cash Now LLC to Benjamin Alvarado, 27 Antler Lane, $180,000

Straban Twp.

U.S. Home LLC to William Shepard, 82 Rustic Wood Drive, $372,815

U.S. Home LLC to Sharon Blickenstaff, 83 Rustic Wood Drive, $345,240

Tasha Santoyo to Conrad Miller, 2417 Granite Station Road, $144,000

Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Patricia Spero, 270 Rustic Wood Drive, $489,394

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Ronald Cunningham, 209 Rustic Wood Drive, $596,654

Union Twp.

Mary Bange to Nathan Bange, 1172 Littlestown Road, $94,000

York Springs

Beth Howe to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, 114 Main St., $167,000

