These property transfers were filed in Adams County Feb. 2-8.
Bendersville
Irish Assets LLC to Sinead Downey, 160 N. Main St., $199,900
Carroll Valley
CNH Properties LLC to Allen Beckett, 25 Plain View Trail, $6,000
Dennis Bucher to William Haag Jr., 37 High Trail, $12,500
Stephen Leckemby to Beverly Donlon, Fruitwood Trail, $6,500
Conewago Twp.
Richard Fogle to Anchor Properties & Investments LLC, 20 Ram Drive, $485,000
Eugene Sentz to Vickie Fleming, 1150 Dakota Drive, $295,000
Chad Sprankle to Savannah Hurst, 59 Skyview Circle, $220,000
Kelsey Ratcliffe to Jacob Evans, 173 Friendly Drive, $412,000
Patsy McGonigal to Verna Mayo, 308 Puma Drive, $299,900
Cumberland Twp.
Joseph Myers to William Mekovich, Herrs Ridge Road, $505,144
Joseph Myers to Bradley Davis, 20 Flicker Court, $361,654
Merle Rudisill to Alexander Wypijewski, 149 Hunters Trail, $285,000
Rei Phillippi to Darleen Honeycutt, 2715 Meadow Drive, $168,500
Franklin Twp.
Daniel Neiderer aka decd extr to Michael Heil, 779 Bottom Road, $384,500
Littlestown
Richard Hill to Steven Mulewich, 226 S. Columbus Ave., $269,900
McSherrystown
Frank Lake to Maria Carbajal, 510 North St., $200,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Bernetta Helwig aka decd extr to Chad Helwig, 1137 Barlow-Two Taverns Road, $188,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
William Huffman to Lauren Huffman, 250 Cedar Ridge Road, $102,000
New Oxford
Evelyn Krug decd extr to Nathan Goodnow, 229 E. High St., $169,000
Oxford Twp.
Tiffany Maloney aka to Mark Sainato, 34 West Locust Lane, $190,000
Stacy Staub to Kyrsten Shuman, 37 West Locust Lane, $190,000
Reading Twp.
Brock Baker to Keith Strine, 1178 Stoney Point Road, $25,000
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Britnee Reese, 46 Cedar Tree Lane, $324,120
Straban Twp.
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Margaret Haygood, 339 Lively Stream Way, $517,918
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Elizabeth O’Brien, 149 Gentle Slope Way, $507,568
Noble Colt LLC to William Bowman, 1320 Granite Station Road, $221,000
Gateway Gettysburg LP to WellSpan Properties Inc., Gateway Gettysburg, $250,000
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Paul E. Laux Revocable Trust, 22 Cardinal Flower Way, $675,906
Tyrone Twp.
Sandra Myers to Joseph Martz, 883 Five Points Road, $125,000
Union Twp.
Rhoda Grove aka decd extr to Shirley Grove, 565 Hostetter Road, $120,000
Clifford Hamilton II to Ken Beal, 1129 Fox Run Terrace, $475,000
Thomas Hartlaub II to David Trigg, 51 Chestnut Hill Circle, $700,000
