garden club

Gettysburg Garden Club, some members shown planting flowers in downtown Gettysburg, is preparing for its Spring Plant Sale at the Gettysburg Fire Hall on May 20. (Submitted Photo)

Spring is near, and the Gettysburg Garden Club is preparing for its Spring Plant Sale at the Gettysburg Fire Hall on May 20.

As in previous years, the club is requesting used green or black plastic flowerpot donations, according to a garden club release. The pots can be round or square, but must be four inches or larger.

