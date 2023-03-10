Spring is near, and the Gettysburg Garden Club is preparing for its Spring Plant Sale at the Gettysburg Fire Hall on May 20.
As in previous years, the club is requesting used green or black plastic flowerpot donations, according to a garden club release. The pots can be round or square, but must be four inches or larger.
“Please do not leave clay pots or plastic hangers because they cannot be used,” the garden club release reads.
Pots can be left on the front porch at 50 East Broadway from Sunday, March 26, to Sunday, April 16.
Flowerpot donations give the club a full supply for the perennials dug from members’ gardens which are tended until the Spring Plant Sale.
“The goal is to have an abundant array of beautiful plants for the spring plant sale at reasonable prices for community members. The club sincerely appreciates contributions to help keep Gettysburg beautiful,” the release reads.
Email Betsy Meyer at ejmeyer99@hotmail.com if you have any questions about the garden club or the plant pots they require.
