These property transfers were filed in Adams County June 30-July 6.
Berwick Twp.
Bridgerview LLC to Bon Ton Builders Inc., 80 Bridgerview Drive, $89,900
Carroll Valley
David McNeely to Jessica McNeely, 21 Skyline Trail, $440,000
Conewago Twp.
Gilbreath Family Limited Partnership to Church Street Equities LLC, 262 Church St., $3,200,000
Cynthia Lawrence decd extr to Michael Ross, 5765 Hanover Road, $192,000
Cumberland Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Patti Restivo, 32 River Road, $299,990
Lynn Cairns to James Trout Jr., 457 Old Mill Road, $570,000
Tonia O’Donnell to Richard Hoff, 60 Cumberland Drive, $210,000
Fairfield
Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC to Matthew Musgrave, 18 Centennial St., $240,000
Franklin Twp.
Brett Denney to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., 755 Mt. Carmel Road, $450,000
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., to Philip Eberspeaker, 4130 Baltimore Pike, $450,000
Germany Twp.
Anthony Caughron to Jennifer Hall, 792 Teeter Road, $183,000
Gettysburg
Michael Desmond aka to Elvis Parsley LLC, 63 W. Water St., $210,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Edith Clapsadl aka to Jerry Lipscomb, 2313 Mount Hope Road, $5,000
Martha Fitz to Stephen Scheuch, 340 Old Waynesboro Road, $29,900
Huntington Twp.
Knouse Fruitlands Incorporated to John B. Peters Incorporated, 419 Meals Road, $2,100,000
Latimore Twp.
Joanne Kuhn to Douglas Brecht, 29 Burnside Drive, $217,000
Lester Miller to John Sproul, 55 Seneca Drive, $325,000
Liberty Twp.
Michael Greer to John Norris, 43 Rist Trail, $5,625
Littlestown
Debra Bittle to Joseph Stiles, 223 S. Queen St., $209,900
Menallen Twp.
Michael Sease to Stanley Plank, 85 Maryland Ave., $5,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Links of Gettysburg Homes LLC to Tony Rosenzweig, 43 Bridge Valley Road, $650,000
Steven Zeigler to AAR Plastic & Glass LLC, 4130 Baltimore Pike, $100,000
David Kushner to Michael Ehrhardt, 747 McClellan Drive, $495,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Wayne Oursler to Joseph McGinnis, 94 Wheatland Drive, $285,000
Oxford Twp.
Roberta Nye to Benjamin Kauffman, 332 Lingg Road, $206,000
Rhiannon Pool to Mark Sainato, 98 Katelyn Drive, $210,000
Reading Twp.
William Nicholson to Byron Wates III, 378 Lake Meade Drive, $1,050,000
Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to David Calhoun, 25 Heather Lane, $440,938
Straban Twp.
Melvin Crouse to Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association, 959 Hanover Road, $750,000
Thomas Spangler to Denise Heap, 85 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, $275,000
Tyrone Twp.
Barry Guise to MLBS LLC, 825 Cranberry Road, $489,000
