Shriver House Museum will host its 23rd annual re-enactment the Battle of Gettysburg from a very different perspective, Civilians Caught in the Crossfire, on Saturday July 2, 5-9 p.m.
While families all over town watched the conflict unfold from their cellar windows, the home of George and Hettie Shriver was commandeered by Confederate sharpshooters. At least two Confederate snipers were shot and killed in the house.
Learn what occurred during those three days of horror that terrified the citizens of Gettysburg and how the Shrivers’ lives were affected before, during and after the fighting.
While the Battle of Gettysburg was a terrifying experience for the residents, it was the aftermath that was truly the beginning of the nightmare for the people.
More than 170,000 Union and Confederate soldiers converged on the town in July 1863. Approximately 70,000 of those soldiers were Confederates which, no doubt, was frightening for the citizens of this Union town who were not aware of Gen. Lee’s orders which forbade the seizure or injury of private property by his men. Most Lee’s men followed his orders; but there were some who did not. One resident stated the Confederates “went from the garret to the cellar, and loading up the plunder in a large four-horse wagon, drove it off.” Step back in time to understand what the battle was like for one family who called Gettysburg ‘home’ in 1863.
The Shrivers were one of the wealthiest families in town at the time. Living historians bring their story to life as you stand just feet from Confederate sharpshooters firing muskets on their Union adversaries. See rooms ransacked by the invading forces and watch as nurses tend wounded soldiers in a make-shift hospital.
At the conclusion of the tour a cold refreshment in George Shriver’s Saloon while listening to stories of what a few other families endured during the fighting is offered. This is the only Civil War re-enactment to take place in the house where it truly happened in July 1863.
For reservations contact the Shriver House Museum, 309 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, at 717-337-2800; also visit the website at www.shriverhouse.org. There is an admission fee for the event, $15/adult and $12/children 5-12.
