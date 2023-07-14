This is the time of summer when containers should be really filling in and getting nice. Individual or grouped containers can make excellent accents for outdoor décor, but always remember anything stuck in a pot depends on you for nutrition and water.

A plant in the ground has the advantage of nourishment and water from a wide source. A container plant has only what is contained in that pot and is solely dependent on you to supply for its needs. A plant in the garden may or may not need fertilizer during the growing season. The plant in the pot needs to be fed regularly.

Barbara Mrgich is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.

