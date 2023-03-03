These property transfers were filed in Adams County Feb. 9-15.
Abbottstown
HB2 Alternative Holdings LLC to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC, 5 Hughes Drive, $142,500
Berwick Twp.
Leslie Bechtel to Benjamin Firestone, 271 Maple Grove Road, $65,000
Richard Hahn to Logan Smith, 355 Maple Grove Road, $349,900
Carroll Valley
Luther Ridge Jr. to Theresa Pigula, 5 Hideaway Trail, $3,000
Ronald Chen to Neil Mackinnon, 16 Fawn Trail, $275,000
Natasha Reaver aka to Kenneth Klipp III, 5 Deer Trail, $3,500
Conewago Twp.
Eileen Reiswig aka to Thomas Hartlaub II, 36 Sterling Drive, $459,900
Franklin Twp.
Michael Wassuta to Anthony Trageser, 2490 Chambersburg Road, $335,000
Jordan Aungst to Richard Fink, 815 Belmont Road, $275,000
Jamie Ramage to Jessica Redding, 1370 Mt Carmel Road, $105,000
Paul Speight Jr. to Westley Stevens, 4583 Chambersburg Road, $60,000
Charles Miller to James Cesarz, 45 Hemlock Trail, $12,000
Gettysburg
Evelyn Small aka decd asmr to Jacqueline White, 132 Gettys St., $220,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Ryan Nyswaner to Timothy McGrail, 745 Jacks Mountain Road, $70,000
Randy’s Preowned Cars & Trucks Inc. to Randall Alexander, 4350 Fairfield Road, $90,000
Todd Reamer to James Small, 330 Old Waynesboro Road, $78,000
Littlestown
Noble Colt LLC to Ryan Gilmore, 404 Prince St., $193,500
McSherrystown
Miriam Phillips aka to Bon Ton Builders Inc., 329 South St., $212,000
Elaine Reese to Sensenig Real Estate LLC, 507 Ridge Ave., $165,000
First Choice Home Buyers LLC to Victoria Caraballo, 336 Ridge Ave., $150,000
Reading Twp.
Richard Blandy to Mallory Shaffer, 51 Curtis Drive, $199,000
Cynthia Alexander aka to Philip Jensen, 4 Stuart Drive, $317,000
Straban Twp.
U.S. Home LLC to Melanie Storm, Birdseye Lane, $447,365
CCD Rock Creek LLC to D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey, Chokeberry Way, $4,371,000
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Gail Housaman, 343 Lively Stream Way, $694,478
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Arthur Aubrey, 16 Buttonbush Lane, $404,420
U.S. Home LLC to Teresa McAlexander, Birdseye Lane, $445,740
Doris Wilkinson to Kendall Wilkinson, 257 Cashman Road, $49,000
Tyrone Twp.
Lloyd Shelleman to Jeffrey Shields Sr., Chestnut Hill Road, $25,000
