The Gettysburg Garden Club through its Garden of the Month committee presented April’s Garden of the Month award to John and Kathy Stewart at 195 Ridgewood Drive, Gettysburg.
Ridgewood off Mummasburg Road is a welcoming community of 42 homes surrounded by graceful woods and a pleasant variety of gardens.
In April, Ridgewood Drive boasts thousands of bright daffodils interspersed with purple grape hyacinths, some early azaleas, and charming petite wildflowers. Ivy and spring green leaf buds color the landscape after fall’s fallen leaf layers and the bare branches of winter.
A dazzling sea of daffodils fills the gentle slope up to the Stewarts’ house. Several azaleas with lavender blossoms in beds in front of their house contrast prettily with April’s yellows, oranges, and whites. The April light gives a special glow to the flowers.
The Stewarts moved to this area 10 years ago after retiring from their careers in Ohio, and after many fond visits to Gettysburg. With help, they found their perfect setting in Ridgewood.
John has become a credentialed battlefield guide because of his appreciation of the history, but he asks for no payment for his expertise. Kathy has created small garden beds where the tree shade will allow, and together they have added a handsome gazebo and generous fire pit at the side and back of the house. Before they placed the gazebo and pit, they transplanted hundreds of daffodils from the sites to the back of the property which now continue to naturalize.
They discovered the soil is mainly clay and full of rocks, hard to work but perfect for the flowers, ivy, and trees already there. Thus, the Stewarts decided to let nature and original plantings reign for the main part. Hostas, hydrangeas, hyacinths, and herbs grow in Kathy’s beds and annuals in due season. Blowing the leaves of the hickory, oak, and maple trees off the walkways and flower beds is John’s job later, as well as mowing which will start soon.
Bird houses and delightful small sculptures dot the back gardens; in the back Kathy has made a creative screen which looks like a cottage wall with windows and window boxes to hide a former chain link dog pen. They have cats but no dogs.
This garden committee was fortunate to see 195 Ridgewood and its neighbors in their early spring glory. While May and summer will bring yet other floral beauty, John and Kathy welcome visitors to catch the rest of April’s delights and hope that all will note on their calendars.
Submitted on behalf of the Gettysburg Garden Club which was founded in 1960, and promotes interest in all facets of gardening. The Gettysburg Garden Club is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania, The Central Atlantic Region of State Garden Clubs Inc., and the National Garden Clubs Inc.
