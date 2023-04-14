The Gettysburg Garden Club through its Garden of the Month committee presented April’s Garden of the Month award to John and Kathy Stewart at 195 Ridgewood Drive, Gettysburg.

Ridgewood off Mummasburg Road is a welcoming community of 42 homes surrounded by graceful woods and a pleasant variety of gardens.

Submitted on behalf of the Gettysburg Garden Club which was founded in 1960, and promotes interest in all facets of gardening. The Gettysburg Garden Club is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania, The Central Atlantic Region of State Garden Clubs Inc., and the National Garden Clubs Inc.

