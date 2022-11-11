It may seem strange to say that a big yellow spider is my friend in the garden. But truly that is the case. This yellow garden spider, officially known as Argiope aurantia, is a female. She is very large. Her colorful body can be almost as large as a quarter. Her mate is very much smaller with a dull brown color. As the female, the burden of house keeping and feeding falls to her. She spins beautiful large webs across taller plants. Her spouse, should she have one, sits off to the side of the web. These spiders are widespread, not aggressive, and actually are very beneficial by consuming insect pests in the garden.

My friend’s webs are very characteristic in that they are large and intricate. They can be as large as two feet across and are circular in shape. They have the classic spider web spiral rings and radial lines that most people envision in a spider web. These webs characteristically usually have a single short distinctive thicker white zigzag of web silk coming from the center. This thicker part is called the stabilimentum. No one knows its definitive purpose. Speculation includes it serves as a signal to birds to avoid the web, it is an attractant to a male, or it attracts more insects to the web. Consensus is however, that it does not stabilize the web but really serves as a distinctive marker of these spiders.

Connie Holland is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.