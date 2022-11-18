gas
Thanksgiving gas prices are expected to skyrocket in time for Thanksgiving.

As Americans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, average gasoline prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever for the weekend according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform saving North American drivers the most money on gas.

The national average is projected to stand at $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day – nearly 30¢ higher than last year, and over 20¢ higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012. Locally, gas prices have already topped this level. But that won’t slow many down, with 20% more Americans planning to hit the road this year.

