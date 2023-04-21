These property transfers were filed in Adams County March 30-April 5.
Arendtsville
John Wagaman III to Lydia Garfinkle, 20 S. High St., $170,000
Bendersville
Jose Beltran Jr. to Hayden Carroll, 8 Routsong Lane, $270,000
Biglerville
Jeremy Gills to Cole Redding, 165 Penn St., $245,000
Carroll Valley
Ruth Morningstar to Dustin Pressley, 7 Upper Trail, $25,000
Francis Berry to Russell Millett II, 17 Persimmon Trail, $330,000
Conewago Twp.
RMAC Trust Series 2016 CTT to Dmitry Dolgopolov, 655 Third St., $159,000
Diana Lages to Meghan Grimm, 17 Lincoln Drive, $260,000
Cumberland Twp.
Joseph Myers to Ronald Ciasullo, 18 Aviary Drive, $343,900
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Matthew Kramer, 20 Cooper Lane, $399,990
Joseph Myers to Timothy Waligore, 16 Osprey Court, $336,621
Rachel Kelly to Jamie Herbert, 52 Meadow Lane, $262,500
East Berlin
Jacob Nicholas to James Gardner, 118 Park Road, $185,000
Franklin Twp.
John Brennan to Dylan Sharrah, 2857 Buchanan Valley Road, $230,000
Truist to James Pennington, 4515 Chambersburg Road, $77,050
Patriot Real Estate LLC to JGKMB LLC, 3920 Chambersburg Road, $290,300
Gettysburg
Steve Bussey Sr. decd co extrs to Scott Bussey, 512 York St., $20,000
Wesley Stokes to Patrick Luckenbaugh, 147 W. Middle St., $55,000
Radcliffe Schultz to Carolyn Myers, 363 Village Drive, $150,000
Huntington Twp.
James Murphy Jr. to Dwayne Dull, 350 Ground Oak Church Road, $125,000
McSherrystown
Sensenig Real Estate LLC to Michael Crouch, 507 Ridge Ave., $208,000
Mary Furlong decd admr to Todd Grim, 519 Ridge Ave., $65,000
Menallen Twp.
Corey Hart to Jeremy Gills, 239 West Imperial Drive, $319,900
Mt Joy Twp.
Joseph Pekala to Bruce D. Pfister Living Trust, 91 Bridge Valley Road, $652,400
Mt Pleasant Twp.
Francis Hartlaub Jr. to Donald Althoff, 955 Plunkert Road, $100,000
Jonathan Mongold to Linsey McKenzie, 108 Cannon Lane, $196,000
Oxford Twp.
James McGeehan to William McKinney, 295 Matthew Drive, $314,000
Sharon Hoke decd admr to Ricky Herman, 235 Berlin Road, $140,000
Reading Twp.
Laura Bart aka to Harry Toma, 3 Hill Drive, $286,000
Straban Twp.
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Schilling Story Family Living Trust, 130 Gentle Slope Way, $610,855
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Jack Wentz, 159 West Aster Way, $505,837
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to William Mirabello III, 318 Rustic Wood Drive, $443,776
Robert Jones to Agricultural Commodities Inc., 1609 Granite Station Road, $90,000
Cash Now LLC to Roberto Sanjuan, 2518 York Road, $375,000
Bradley Becker to Callie Sheppard, 1765 Hunterstown Hampton Road, $720,000
Randall Becker to Philip Cosden III, 222 Ewell Ave., $190,000
Cherie Black to John Gaffigan, 316 Oak Lane, $450,000
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Peter Arcidiacono, 141 Gentle Slope Way, $622,883
