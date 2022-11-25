The following property transfers were filed in Adams County Oct. 13-19.
Bendersville
Ridge Rentals LLC to Rebecca Casey, 155 N. Main St., $162,500
Berwick Twp.
Stephen M. Hoffman Revocable Trust Agreement to Jovana Orozco, 1084 Green Springs Road, $90,000
Bonneauville
Richard W. Guindon and Melanie M. Guindon Revocable Living Trust to Samanthan Levan, 23 Sycamore Court, $299,900
Butler Twp.
Ann Nevitt decd extr to Samuel Stoltzfus, 1055 Belmont Road, $285,000
Carroll Valley
Allen Beckett to Tyler Trone, 13 Bluebird Trail, $340,000
Conewago Twp.
Gary Dye Jr. to Gregory Smith, 125 Cheetah Drive, $285,000
Anna Pisano to Elaine Foley, 161 St. Michael’s Way, $375,000
BC Enterprises Solutions Ltd. to Bon Ton Builders Inc., 330 Linden Ave., $40,000
Christopher Stutz to Janna Cook, 40 Skyview Circle, $211,000
Kevin Nagle to Justin Mojica, 293 Johnathon Drive, $284,900
Connie Hoff to David Kreitzer, 10 Bear Circle, $175,000
Cumberland Twp.
Lora Paxton to Sell Today PA LLC, 140 Confederate Drive, $155,000
Rebecca Wagerman decd per repr to Joan Withers, 1410 Table Rock Road, $660,000
Benjamin Jones by sheriff to Amerihome Mortage Company LLC, 87 Chapel Road, $1,514
Pearl Keckler to William Walter, 45 Red Rock Road, $275,000
Franklin Twp.
Right Investments LLC to Michael Thomas, 5261 Chambersburg Road, $99,900
Freedom Twp.
Bradley Yohe to Brett Thomas, 1595 Pumping Station Road, $615,000
Gettysburg
Jonathan Taylor to Greg Kahlert, 37 N. Fourth St., $142,000
Latimore Twp.
Shirley Wadlinger to Mary Fogarty, 545 Peak View Road, $177,000
Joshua Benamati to Joshua Leonard, 1602 Town Hill Road, $365,000
Liberty Twp.
Hans Schneider to Kenneth Farabaugh Jr., Valley Park Trail, $1,000
Littlestown
Robert Carter to Timothy Lawrence, 156 Lumber St., $136,900
New Age Associates Inc. to James Bowman, 121 Stoners Circle, $389,900
William Woolston III to Virginia Barnhouse, 45 Apple Jack Lane, $225,500
James McSherry to Andrew Bankowski Jr., 22 Carroll St., $165,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Robert Buckley decd co extrs to Daniel Buckley, 94 Plunkert Road, $285,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Glenn Korzin to Jesse Stoltzfoos, 3491 Hanover Road, $410,000
Oxford Twp.
Larry Feeser Jr. to Michael Kieffer, Poplar Road, $75,000
Reading Twp.
Lucinda Stalvey aka to Daniel Bender, 6 Johnson Drive, $250,000
Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to William Walb, 38 Heather Lane, $399,990
Darlene Reedy to Terry Ort Jr., 318 Conewago Drive, $86,000
Good Hope Ventures AC LP to DRB Group Mid-Atlantic LLC, 18 Chesterfield Road, $55,000
Straban Twp.
Toby Bortner to Mark Tumulty, 39 Hounds Run, $474,000
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Wayne Odle, 19 Lofty View Way, $416,884
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Barbara Stephens, 314 Rustic Wood Drive, $475,551
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Dallas Stramel, 256 Rustic Wood Drive, $426,420
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Kenneth Vermilya, 83 Birdseye Lane, $489,842
