mg

Shown is a succulent garden. (Photo Courtesy Carolyn Black)

Succulents are making a colossal debut in the gardening realm. These plants are popular because they are unique and relatively easy to maintain. Their varied shapes, sizes, textures, and colors offer a delightful attraction.

The word “succulent” comes from the Latin word sucus, meaning juice or sap. There are over 10,000 succulent plants, including cacti. Many are native to South America, Madagascar, and the Caribbean. They easily adapt to dry conditions by taking advantage of whatever water is available and storing the water in their leaves and stems.

Carolyn Black is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.