Succulents are making a colossal debut in the gardening realm. These plants are popular because they are unique and relatively easy to maintain. Their varied shapes, sizes, textures, and colors offer a delightful attraction.
The word “succulent” comes from the Latin word sucus, meaning juice or sap. There are over 10,000 succulent plants, including cacti. Many are native to South America, Madagascar, and the Caribbean. They easily adapt to dry conditions by taking advantage of whatever water is available and storing the water in their leaves and stems.
If you want to cultivate your green thumb, succulents are a great starting point. Their intricate shape, texture, color, and form provide interest in any home. Succulents have gained popularity as indoor plants and table décor. They are perfect plants in the home for decorating small spaces with minimal maintenance.
Choose a garden center that has a variety of succulents for your selection. Most varieties need at least half a day of sunlight. When purchasing succulents, be sure to read the instructional tags to determine the best location for the plant, and research the variety to ascertain its needs and requirements.
To create an indoor succulent garden, start with a wide and low pot that has one or more drainage holes and a saucer. Fill your container about halfway with porous potting mix. Position your succulent vertically straight in the pot and backfill with additional soil. Press firmly around the plant so that it stands upright in the pot. Place more than one succulent plant in the pot, depending on the size of the pot and the size of the succulent. A tall plant positioned in the back or center of the container can provide a focal point.
Select succulents whose growth habits are similar so that no plant will overcrowd the others and require repotting soon. Have fun arranging the succulents so that their colors, shapes, and sizes complement each other. Rosette type succulents tend to stay on the compact side. They are great for succulent arrangements as they won’t need replanting for at least a year. Other succulents to consider are String of Pearls (Curio rowleyanus), Aloe Vera (Aloe vera), Flowering Kalanchoes (Kalanchoe blossfeldiana), Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata), Jade Plant (Crassula ovata), and Crown of thorns (Euphorbia milii).
Succulents are low-maintenance, so treat them that way! Water them sparingly. Put your finger in the soil to determine when the soil is dry. Indicators that the succulents have been overwatered are: leaves fall off under light pressure, leaves start to yellow, or the leaves are mostly mushy, not firm.
Place your succulent garden near a window to allow the most light exposure possible during the day. Check the soil every few days after planting to learn how rapidly the soil dries out. Fertilize with a succulent fertilizer about once per month according to the package directions. Remove dead leaves regularly to prevent pests and diseases.
Mealybugs are a common pest. They are easy to detect because they look like small cocoons of cotton on the plants. If you observe any mealybugs, wipe them off with a lightly alcohol-soaked cotton swab.
Succulent containers can be moved outdoors after the danger of frost has passed. However, acclimate your succulents to their new environment slowly. Most succulents prefer about six hours of sunlight daily, but they can get sunburned easily. Be sure to avoid placing your succulents in the direct sun on hot days by giving them some time in the shade as well. If you prefer, maintain them as houseplants all year in the home.
There aren’t many plants better adapted than succulents for growing in containers .They do not need frequent watering and their funky shapes and diverse varieties make them truly fun to grow. For those with creative genes, succulents make beautiful living wreaths for a door. They can also be used for autumn decorations and centerpieces.
Welcome to the fascinating world of succulents. Happy succulent gardening.
Monday Videos: Visit us on Facebook at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Garden Hotline: Master Gardeners are answering gardening questions on Wednesdays throughout the fall and winter. If you have a question or need some gardening advice, contact a Master Gardener by emailing adamsmg@psu.edu. Include photos when possible.
Carolyn Black is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.