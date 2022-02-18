The following property transfers were recorded in Adams County Jan. 20-26.
Abbottstown
Spring Run Partnership to Country Club LLC, 205 E. King St., $1,500,000
Ronald Dehoff to STS Properties LLC, 259 W. King St., $70,000
Arendtsville
Michelle Herring to Jason Seville, 202 N. High St., $245,000
Biglerville
Wajasa Properties LP to Jireh Independent Baptist Church, Cemetery Road, $302,500
Brooks Grim to Gary Fox, 13 Diane Lane, $200,000
Bonneauville
Patricia Carey to Alexander Joseph Bandeff, 28 Red Bird Lane, $140,000
Carroll Valley
James Langworthy to Christopher Youman, 22 Dogwood Trail, $500
Crystal Handy Hypes to Victoria Grinder, 23 Aspen Trail, $2,800
David Lippert to O. Dalton Ira Jale, 26 Meadow Lark Trail, $500
Joanne Hay to William Shord, 19 Pine Hill Trail, $200,500
Conewago Twp.
Greenwalt Property Group LLC to Nicole Klink, 367 Maple Ave., $215,000
Toyoko Spangler to Mark Schwier, 479 Providence Drive, $315,000
Joel Menchey to SPG Capital LLC, 80 Wetzel Drive, $700,000
Cumberland Twp.
Malti Vyas to Tasha Adams, 63 Friendship Lane, $372,000
Dean Thomas to Michael Mitchell, 15 Willoughby Run Road, $10,000
Victor Re to Zachary Robert Gulden, 75 Apple Ave., $65,000
Germany Twp.
Oggidevo LLC to Tiffany Harbaugh, 6216 Baltimore Pike, $307,000
Gettysburg
John Zinn III to John B Zinn III Revocable Trust of Maricopa County AZ, 201 W. Broadway, $1
Susan Colgan to Holliday Giles, 318 N. Stratton St., $225,000
Tamre Swisher to Mark Sniatkowski, 221 Ridge Ave., $228,000
Hamilton Twp.
Hensco Ltd. to York Road New Oxford LLC, 6110 York Road, $2,600,000
Highland Twp.
Gregory Kaserman to Megan Beatty, 155 Cold Springs Road, $265,000
Littlestown
Dale Christensen to Amber Reed, 46 James Ave., $189,900
Mount Joy Twp.
Judy Ness to John Clapsaddle, 84 Roberts Road, $1
Mount Pleasant Twp.
Austin Smith to DW Management LLC, 4 Colonial Drive, $112,000
New Oxford
Roman Catholic Congregation of the Immaculate Conception Church of New Oxford Pennsylvania to Aiellos Rentals LLC, 5 Carlisle St., $174,122.50
Oxford Twp.
Jubal David Emerson to 7 Star Enterprises Inc., 1526 Carlisle Pike, $425,000
Reading Twp.
Margaret Keckler decd co extrs to Charles Hoff, 440 Gooseville Road, $455,000
Jason Martin to Linsey Boone, 490 Germany Road, $245,000
Wendy Harbaugh to Calvin Kelly, 1005 Wolf Road, $585,000
Dustin Obrien to Jacob Egenrieder, 588 Lake Meade Drive, $641,500
Warren T. Becker and Hilda D. Becker Revocable Trust Agreement to Melissa Miller, 310 Conewago Drive, $125,000
Straban Twp.
Lorraine Witmer to Coastline Capital LLC, 2682 York Road, $1
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC, 209 Rustic Wood Drive, $135,987
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Donald Widerman, 11 Gentle Slope Way, $562,681
Darr Fullmer to Thomas Hammond III, 1991 Old Harrisburg Road, $150,000
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Jett McCann, 179 Rustic Wood Drive, $645,429
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Sandra Frey Dunnington, 31 Cardinal Flower Way, $416,598
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to James Brendan Malone Jr., 146 Rustic Wood Drive, $434,879
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Carol Sorensen, 152 Rustic Wood Drive, $426,867
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Robert Parlon, 22 Buttonbush Lane, $402,300
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Robert Harteis, 21 Birdseye Lane, $395,011
Chinh Pham to Jamie Mathews, 55 Stone Jug Road, $449,000
Union Twp.
Sensenig Real Estate LLC to Robert Eric Steele, 2152 White Hall Road, $299,900
