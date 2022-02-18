The following property transfers were recorded in Adams County Jan. 20-26.

Abbottstown

Spring Run Partnership to Country Club LLC, 205 E. King St., $1,500,000

Ronald Dehoff to STS Properties LLC, 259 W. King St., $70,000

Arendtsville

Michelle Herring to Jason Seville, 202 N. High St., $245,000

Biglerville

Wajasa Properties LP to Jireh Independent Baptist Church, Cemetery Road, $302,500

Brooks Grim to Gary Fox, 13 Diane Lane, $200,000

Bonneauville

Patricia Carey to Alexander Joseph Bandeff, 28 Red Bird Lane, $140,000

Carroll Valley

James Langworthy to Christopher Youman, 22 Dogwood Trail, $500

Crystal Handy Hypes to Victoria Grinder, 23 Aspen Trail, $2,800

David Lippert to O. Dalton Ira Jale, 26 Meadow Lark Trail, $500

Joanne Hay to William Shord, 19 Pine Hill Trail, $200,500

Conewago Twp.

Greenwalt Property Group LLC to Nicole Klink, 367 Maple Ave., $215,000

Toyoko Spangler to Mark Schwier, 479 Providence Drive, $315,000

Joel Menchey to SPG Capital LLC, 80 Wetzel Drive, $700,000

Cumberland Twp.

Malti Vyas to Tasha Adams, 63 Friendship Lane, $372,000

Dean Thomas to Michael Mitchell, 15 Willoughby Run Road, $10,000

Victor Re to Zachary Robert Gulden, 75 Apple Ave., $65,000

Germany Twp.

Oggidevo LLC to Tiffany Harbaugh, 6216 Baltimore Pike, $307,000

Gettysburg

John Zinn III to John B Zinn III Revocable Trust of Maricopa County AZ, 201 W. Broadway, $1

Susan Colgan to Holliday Giles, 318 N. Stratton St., $225,000

Tamre Swisher to Mark Sniatkowski, 221 Ridge Ave., $228,000

Hamilton Twp.

Hensco Ltd. to York Road New Oxford LLC, 6110 York Road, $2,600,000

Highland Twp.

Gregory Kaserman to Megan Beatty, 155 Cold Springs Road, $265,000

Littlestown

Dale Christensen to Amber Reed, 46 James Ave., $189,900

Mount Joy Twp.

Judy Ness to John Clapsaddle, 84 Roberts Road, $1

Mount Pleasant Twp.

Austin Smith to DW Management LLC, 4 Colonial Drive, $112,000

New Oxford

Roman Catholic Congregation of the Immaculate Conception Church of New Oxford Pennsylvania to Aiellos Rentals LLC, 5 Carlisle St., $174,122.50

Oxford Twp.

Jubal David Emerson to 7 Star Enterprises Inc., 1526 Carlisle Pike, $425,000

Reading Twp.

Margaret Keckler decd co extrs to Charles Hoff, 440 Gooseville Road, $455,000

Jason Martin to Linsey Boone, 490 Germany Road, $245,000

Wendy Harbaugh to Calvin Kelly, 1005 Wolf Road, $585,000

Dustin Obrien to Jacob Egenrieder, 588 Lake Meade Drive, $641,500

Warren T. Becker and Hilda D. Becker Revocable Trust Agreement to Melissa Miller, 310 Conewago Drive, $125,000

Straban Twp.

Lorraine Witmer to Coastline Capital LLC, 2682 York Road, $1

CCD Rock Creek LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC, 209 Rustic Wood Drive, $135,987

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Donald Widerman, 11 Gentle Slope Way, $562,681

Darr Fullmer to Thomas Hammond III, 1991 Old Harrisburg Road, $150,000

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Jett McCann, 179 Rustic Wood Drive, $645,429

Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Sandra Frey Dunnington, 31 Cardinal Flower Way, $416,598

Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to James Brendan Malone Jr., 146 Rustic Wood Drive, $434,879

Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Carol Sorensen, 152 Rustic Wood Drive, $426,867

Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Robert Parlon, 22 Buttonbush Lane, $402,300

Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Robert Harteis, 21 Birdseye Lane, $395,011

Chinh Pham to Jamie Mathews, 55 Stone Jug Road, $449,000

Union Twp.

Sensenig Real Estate LLC to Robert Eric Steele, 2152 White Hall Road, $299,900

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.