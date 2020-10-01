LEFT: Adult Barn Swallow feeds an insect treat to its fledgling. Note what appears to be the parent’s closed eye. Birds have a third eyelid they close for protection from sharp objects. If the migratory journey was successful, these swallows are in South America. With spring migration 2021, the adults will find their way back to Adams County — perhaps to this same fence! RIGHT: This species of dove may continue to brood into October and even November. Besides their rather mournful cooing, they make a sound while taking flight. To a new birdwatcher it can sound aggressive. In fact, that sound is created by air vibrating the tips of their flight feathers.
In this region we may see tiny Ruby-throated Hummingbirds into October before it is time to migrate to winter territories in Mexico and across Central America to Panama. Hummers might need our help with backyard nectar feeders to have necessary calories for the long, risky flight. This male’s long, straw-like tongue is visible as it reaches for homemade sugar water. (That’s one part sugar to four parts water — no food coloring!) Sunlight flashes the ruby colors hidden in male’s throat feathers.
Local Eagle sightings are more common because protective federal regulations — and organizations such as Audubon Society — worked to save the species from dying off 50 years ago. Amount of brown in tail and head feathers indicates this eagle is in its fourth year. Next year it will reach maturity and have totally white head and tail feathers.
Peering from under its cascading cape of feathers, Great Blue Heron takes a break from big job of preening the underside of its wing. Proper care for its feathers helps herons to endure winter cold. Sometimes, though, a photo of a bird trying to do a headstand becomes a metaphor for “Keep your perspective!”
When the light of July and August days decrease, migratory birds instinctively know it is time to consume more food, and to prepare to migrate by stars at night (avoiding predator birds also in flight) so they can return to winter grounds.
Imagine relying only on the strength of our arms to carry us to southern USA and Mexico. Some bird species must fly thousands of miles to reach South America. Think of it! Barn Swallows we saw in July have made it all the way to their winter home — in Argentina, South America.
