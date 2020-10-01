When the light of July and August days decrease, migratory birds instinctively know it is time to consume more food, and to prepare to migrate by stars at night (avoiding predator birds also in flight) so they can return to winter grounds.

Imagine relying only on the strength of our arms to carry us to southern USA and Mexico. Some bird species must fly thousands of miles to reach South America. Think of it! Barn Swallows we saw in July have made it all the way to their winter home — in Argentina, South America.

Bonnie Portzline is a birding photographer (“Birds with A Gettysburg Address”) and a member of South Mountain Audubon Society: SMAS@SouthMountainAudubon.org.

