In 1973, my fiancé (now husband) and I bought our first plant, a jade (Crassula ovata) for $0.79 at K-mart. All I knew was that it needed water and sunlight. Somehow that plant lasted for 46 years before mealy bugs, and perhaps an overzealous use of pesticides, killed it.
Fortunately, we were able to salvage a leaf and now have a healthy 8-inch plant. It’s probably only a little bigger than the one we purchased so many years ago. We have continued over the years to add to our houseplant collection learning by trial and error, talking to other plant lovers, reading endless books, and taking workshops offered by Master Gardeners and local nurseries. Here are several things that you need to know before starting your houseplant collection.
Science has proven that houseplants make us happier and healthier. They purify the air, reduce our stress levels and, as much as we’d like to turn our home into an indoor botanical garden, that is unrealistic.
We need to find plants that fit our indoor environment. You need to pick plants that will fit your space, survive your indoor temperatures, you’re lighting and the humidity of your homes. Of course, we can create more room by providing more shelving, provide more light by using artificial lights, purchasing humidifiers to make the air more comfortable. Your time and money are also things for you to consider before you head out shopping.
Light is the most crucial factor for houseplant growth. houseplants can be grouped according to their light needs; high, medium, or low light.
You have an eastern exposure if you face the rising sun. That bright warm light is referred to medium light. Ferns, begonias, prayer plants (Maranta leucgeura), African violets and many others do well in this exposure.
If the sun goes down in your window in the afternoon, you have western exposure. Western light is also bright light, but it is hotter than the eastern exposure. Plants that do well in this light are mini monstera (Rhaphidophora tetrasperma), snake plant (Dracaena) and the aloe plant.
The southern exposure receives the most intense light. This high light is good for cacti and other succulents, as well as light loving plans such as croton (Codiaeun variegatum) and fiscus.
Northern exposure never receives any direct sunlight therefore can only support low light foliage plants. Cast iron plants (Aspidistra elatior), zz plant (Zamioculcas zamifolia) and golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum) are good choices.
This information is important when researching the potential plant purchases. Of course, the light intensity is affected by weather, time of year, shade from curtains, and from other buildings.
Most plants grow best between temperatures of 70 and 80 degrees during the day. Many flowering houseplants prefer the same daytime temperature but enjoy cooler temperatures at night such as 55 to 60 degrees. Cacti and other succulents can take cold temperatures better than most plants. There are some that can tolerate temperatures close to freezing. If you are comfortable in your home, chances are your plants will be comfortable also. Yellowing leaves and leaf drop will let you know if they don’t like the temperature.
Most homes lack adequate humidity for healthy houseplants. The bathroom and kitchen have the highest humidity, as water is being used frequently. What would be the noticeable effects of low humidity? Brown leaf edges and tips are good indicators. One way of increasing humidity is to group plants and place them in trays filled with pebbles and water. Make sure the pot is not resting in the water but on the pebbles. If your house is dry, especially in winter, you can also purchase room or plant humidifiers.
Once you evaluate your home, you’re ready to go shopping at a professional nursery. There you can assume the plants will be healthy and cared for according to the needs of the species. The salesperson will be trained and qualified to advise you in your choices. Look for plants that show healthy leaves, appear free of insects or disease and show new growth. Stay away from plants that have brown leaves or brown leaf margins, wilted foliage, or brown spots. Once you get your plants home, check the light requirements for each plant. You will have to keep checking the plant to check for distress. Now that your plants are home, you’ll need to check to see if they need water.
I believe the number one cause of failure to keep plants alive is overwatering and the second most is underwatering. So where is the sweet spot for each plant? Of course, there is no exact science, usually instructions are confined to water either, generously, moderately, or sparingly. Generously means the soil must always be moist, only the surface may feel dry. Moderate, the top should be allowed to dry before you reach for the watering can, water sparingly means two-thirds of the soil may be allowed to dry. For every plant the quantity of water also depends on the time of year, the size of the plant, the container, the composition of the plant mix and the temperature.
There is no general rule for watering only a fundamental recommendation, it is better to water too little than too much. Pots must have a hole in the bottom to drain water, otherwise the roots may rot. Water according to the needs of the plants, not according to a schedule. Use water at room temperature so not to shock the plant, remember to tip excess water out of the saucer an hour after watering.
When a few key components such as lighting, water and humidity are correctly executed, your plants will thrive. But killing a plant or two is not a crime and it can be a good learning experience. Don’t get discouraged as growing beautiful plants is easy if you take the time and pay attention to their individual needs. Good luck and enjoy the undeniable therapy that caring for houseplants can give you.
Denise Dornbush is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.
