Shown is a jade plant, which is an easy-to-grow succulent that stores water in its leaves, stems, and roots. It is a popular houseplant. (Photo Courtesy Denise Dornbush)

In 1973, my fiancé (now husband) and I bought our first plant, a jade (Crassula ovata) for $0.79 at K-mart. All I knew was that it needed water and sunlight. Somehow that plant lasted for 46 years before mealy bugs, and perhaps an overzealous use of pesticides, killed it.

Fortunately, we were able to salvage a leaf and now have a healthy 8-inch plant. It’s probably only a little bigger than the one we purchased so many years ago. We have continued over the years to add to our houseplant collection learning by trial and error, talking to other plant lovers, reading endless books, and taking workshops offered by Master Gardeners and local nurseries. Here are several things that you need to know before starting your houseplant collection.

Denise Dornbush is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

