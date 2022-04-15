Tori Murren, Bermudian Springs softball: Tori struck out 8 in a 3-inning perfect game against York High, finishing with 17 strikeouts and five RBI over three wins.

Anne Bair, Gettysburg track & field: Anne won the triple jump at the Arctic Blast with the area's best mark of 37-5, and was third in the long jump.

Camden Elmo, New Oxford boys' lacrosse: Camden scored 13 goals in three wins for the Colonials, including 6 in a victory against York Catholic.

Ricky Pacana, Bermudian Springs track & field: Ricky won the triple jump with a 41-0 and placed third in the long jump at the Arctic Blast Invitational.

Shaely Stabler, New Oxford track & field: Shaely won the javelin at the Arctic Blast with a throw of 116-10. She also won the javelin, discus and shot put in a meet against York Suburban.

