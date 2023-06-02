These property transfers were filed in Adams County May 4-10.
Abbottstown
Jordan Spangler to Jordyn Altland, 123 W. Water St., $232,000
Arendtsville
Naomi Garcia aka to Kevin Smith, 8 Glenwood Drive, $335,000
Berwick Twp.
Residence at the Bridges LLC to Paul Stevens Jr., 20 Lobell Road, $324,900
Residence at the Bridges LLC to Reed Forbeck, 100 Lobell Road, $397,698
Bonneauville
Jeremy Bernardi to Jade Wine, 3 Autumn Drive, $274,000
Butler Twp.
Glenn Smith aka decd co extrs to Grant Forsythe, 290 Bull Valley Road, $300,000
Kenneth Keefauver aka decd extrx to Jesus Zuniga, 113 Benders Church Road, $215,000
Carroll Valley
Thomas Larose to John Jacklitsch, 24 Fawn Trail, $20,000
Empire Industries Ltd. Inc. to Michael Walter, 13 Thrush Trail, $28,500
Gary Wilson to Robert Fritts, 12 Winter Trail, $24,000
Conewago Twp.
Christopher Haislip to Jeremy King, 36 Preakness St., $399,900
Cumberland Twp.
Joseph Myers to Todd Orner, 13 Pintail Court, $365,900
Joseph Myers to Larry Pueschel, 6 Egret Court, $363,024
East Berlin
Brock Linebaugh to Daniel Miller, 108 Harrisburg St., $214,000
Franklin Twp.
Belmont Home Holdings Land Trust to Richard Carter, 880 Belmont Road, $699,900
James Wallace to Nicholas Rosario, 249 Poplar Springs Road, $280,000
Hundredfold Farm Project Joint Venture to Patricia Hammann, Evergreen Way, $140,500
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Richard Scott, 498 Buchanan Valley Road, $109,950
Freedom Twp.
Baughman Farms LLC to Jensy Quintanilla, 95 Bullfrog Road, $195,000
Gettysburg
Robert Martin to Trone Family Trust, 35 Buford Ave., $100,000
SPG Capital to Gettyspace LLC, 128 Chambersburg St., $250,000
Michael Sneeringer aka to Drew Swomley, 325 Hanover St., $385,000
Jay Reed to Kirsten Byrd, 607 Fairview Ave., $325,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Sylvia Bloom to United States of America, 415 Iron Springs Road, $735,000
Liberty Twp.
Terry Stem to Michael Stouter, 75 Airedale Trail, $70,000
John Kellett to Allen Beckett, 280 Old Waynesboro Road, $100,000
Littlestown
Kayla Williams aka to John Schaeffer IV, 33 Appler Court, $280,000
Paula Sandridge to Mid Atlantic IRA LLC, 30 Maryland Ave., $290,000
McSherrystown
Marlene Staub aka decd extrx to Billie Warner, 224 Ridge Ave., $229,900
Elizabeth Lawrence decd co extrs to Wayne Smith Sr., 621 North St., $150,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Jamie Wall to Alyssa Caratozzola, 993 Heritage Drive, $385,000
Edith Panzarella to Promise Land Investments LLC, 122 Meade Drive, $300,000
Edith Panzarella to Promise Land Investments LLC, 123 Meade Drive, $100,000
Oxford Twp.
Earl Marcus to James Wallace, 5 East Locust Lane, $204,520
Brandon Sowinski to Marion Smith Jr., 218 Katelyn Drive, $234,900
Straban Twp.
CCD Rock Creek LLC to U.S. Home LLC, Bayberry Lane, $1,014,000
Lorraine Donaghy to Roberta Peyser, 21 Tulip Tree Way, $333,000
Roy Myers to M&D Rental Properties LLC, 2028 Oxford Road, $170,000
