The Carroll County Arts Council (CCAC) will celebrate the 26th year of its signature holiday event, the annual Festival of Wreaths silent auction, which typically attracts hundreds of visitors to downtown Westminster, according to a release from the arts council.
The Carroll Arts Center will host a festive display of over 100 wreaths and other handmade holiday art for patrons to view and enjoy.
Handcrafted holiday and seasonal art, such as but not limited to wreaths, table runners, garland, pillows, quilts, placemats, crocheted and knit items, paintings, and platter ware, may be donated by businesses, civic/social organizations, schools, families, or individuals.
Adding branded merchandise or gift cards to a wreath is also a fabulous way to shine the spotlight on one’s mission or business. Entries will be priced by CCAC staff and auctioned off at the festival. All proceeds benefit the arts council.
Registration for decorators, open now, will close Oct. 31, or earlier if the maximum number of entries is reached. Registration is free.
Decorators can view the guidelines and register online at www.FestivalofWreaths.com or call 410-848-7272 for assistance. Finished wreaths and artwork must be delivered to the arts center Nov. 14-16.
All bidding will take place on HANDBID, a mobile silent auction platform. The auction will be open to the public for bids online on Friday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. and will close on Sunday, Dec. 3. Bidders do not need to be present at the arts center to participate but will be required to pick up their wreaths in person.
The Carroll County Arts Council is located at 91 W. Main St. in the magnificently renovated Carroll Arts Center, formerly the Carroll Theatre in downtown Westminster, Md. The art deco building now houses a 263-seat theater, galleries, gift shop, and classrooms. CCAC’s mission is to enrich our community, both culturally and economically, by presenting, promoting, and supporting a wide variety of arts opportunities for our residents, visitors, and artists. For more information call 410-848-7272 or visit www.CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org.
