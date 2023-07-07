Flowers have a special place in our lives. We plant them in our gardens, we place them in our homes, we use them as a beautiful source of inspiration and we include them in special occasions in our lives. But most importantly, we share them with others. Whether it is love, joy, affection, appreciation, sympathy or apologies, flowers communicate our deepest feelings in the most graceful manner.
The history of flower giving extends back thousands of years. Ancient Egyptians, Greeks, Romans, and Chinese refer to the use of flowers in their myths and stories.
Victorians, living in an era when people did not believe in openly revealing emotions, found the language of flowers to be an acceptable form of expression.
In the typical fashion of the Victorian era, much detail and effort went into placing meaning to everything about a flower. Red roses implied passionate, romantic love; pink roses meant a lesser affection; white roses suggested virtue and chastity; and yellow roses represented friendship or devotion.
Researchers at Rutgers University conducted a ten-month study and concluded that there is a link between flowers and moods.
This research could prove to be the foundation of a whole new paradigm in therapy. In an experiment, those who were feeling sad and depressed felt joyful almost immediately after receiving a gift of flowers. Flowers not only brighten a room but also uplift and brighten a disposition. Studies show that this effect can last for several days beyond just a little happiness. Even the scent of a flower helps relieve anxiety and is an ideal antidote to stress.
We live in an era of more and more disconnections, where iPhones and social media take priority over physical relationships. Therefore, it is natural that feelings of loneliness are increasing. But by sending and receiving flowers, we reconnect and show family and friends that we are thinking about them.
The power of giving to others is important in all our lives. The happiness that is offered and the happiness that is received creates a bond with others. The beauty of flowers makes a person react with a smile at the sight of them. Their attractive presence can instantly activate happy emotions and have an immediate effect on our mood.
Flowers have a healing and calming effect on us. They help a person feel more optimistic and look at the brighter side of life. Studies have shown that after receiving flowers people feel less anxiety and depression.
They effectively lessen the tensions of daily life. That same effect reflects onto the person giving the flower as well. Whatever the quantity or the size, the gesture will definitely put a smile on loved ones faces and adjust their mood.
Consider growing your own flowers for cutting. Some suggestions are Dahlias, Rudbeckias, Zinnias, Yarrow, Anise Hyssop, Asters, Bee Balm, Garden Phlox, Coneflowers, Lupine, Iris, Gladiolus, Goldenrod and Snapdragons. Some shrubs that produce beautiful cut flowers are Roses, Hydrangeas, Rhododendrons and Butterfly Weed.
It is very simple to make a small bouquet of flowers from your flower garden. Cut the flowers in the morning for optimal freshness. Make sure that they have straight stems. Cut the bottom of the stems at an angle to expose more surface area so the plants can drink more water and stay fresh longer. Remove the leaves from the bottom of the stems. Immediately place the flowers in a vase. Decide if you want greenery to accompany the flowers. Leaves from a flower you picked, a fern or a small stem from an evergreen make a beautiful enhancement to a bouquet. A single, large hydrangea bloom makes a stunning arrangement. Recycle jars and tie ribbons around them for your vases. Be unique and creative.
Flowers stimulate social trust in many ways. They communicate the intention to invest effort in a relationship. Although a flower’s duration is not permanent, the memory of the detail remains forever, especially due to the intention, dedication and thoughtfulness of the sender. Employers should note that adding flowers to the work environment can help an employee become more productive, calm the mind and make the employee feel appreciated. A bonus is that flowers aesthetically promote creative thinking.
A random act of kindness is defined as a selfless act performed by someone wishing to either assist or cheer up another individual. Practice random acts of kindness through the gift of giving flowers and enjoy the reward received from this simple act of kindness.
“Do your little bit of good where you are; it is those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world,” Desmond Tutu
Visit us on Facebook and Instagram at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monthly Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Visit the Demonstration Gardens and Native Plant Gardens at the Agricultural and Natural Resource Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. You will find information about tea gardens, children’s gardens, cutting gardens, pollinator gardens, as well as many native plants.
Hotline: The Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners will take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
