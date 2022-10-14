dunn

Cindy Adams Dunn is secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. (Submitted Photo)

In 2018 at the Lancaster County farm for the kickoff of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, I remember thinking about what an ambitious challenge planting that many trees would be and how important reaching that goal is for clean rivers and streams in Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the partnership will plant its five-millionth tree. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) would like to congratulate the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) for coordinating the partnership and the more than 200 groups and individuals who have worked so hard to reach this milestone.

Cindy Adams Dunn is the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, where she not only advocates for streamside buffer restoration and climate action, but also oversees a dedicated staff that manages state parks and forests and provides grants for community recreation and conservation. Find more information on the DCNR website or follow the department on social media.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.