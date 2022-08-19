These property transfers were filed in Adams County July 21-27.
Biglerville
Richard Mauss to Robert Mauss, 8 Wadsworth Drive, $160,000
Butler Twp.
Judith Raffensperger to Rene Gomez, 2244 Table Rock Road, $235,000
Carroll Valley
Bruce Mallette to Judith Boone, 85 Skylark Trail, $300,000
Conewago Twp.
Thomas Hartlaub to Angelina Ross, 63 Steed Lane, $410,000
John Forry aka decd extrs to Jacob Laughman, 3218 Hanover Pike, $300,000
Cumberland Twp.
Kwadwo Baryeh to John Mondrick II, 420 Old Mill Road, $455,000
Matthew Gaydon to Linda Griffith, 433 Old Mill Road, $599,900
Mildred Metheny to Aide Elizondo, 140 Woodcrest Drive, $290,000
D.R. Horton New Jersey to Jacob Thompson, 185 River Road, $405,990
D.R. Horton New Jersey to David Armor, 101 River Road, $395,990
William Coe to Brian Parnell, 105 Twin Lakes Drive, $335,000
East Berlin
Jessie Childress to Melissa Moser, 118 Lodge Lane, $305,000
Esther Baker decd co extrs to JB Buy Rite LP, 309 Jacobs St., $220,000
Franklin Twp.
Forrest Haffey to Lindsay Crue, 645 Old Route 30, $284,900
Germany Twp.
Catherine Popp aka decd co extrs to Doug Barnes Drywall & Construction LLC, 275 Georgetown Road, $145,000
Gettysburg
Gene Motter decd co extrs to Geoffrey Ruppert, 264 Victor St., $315,500
Burnell Meckley to CSC Rentals LLC, 256 E. Lincoln Ave., $125,000
Gwendolyn Weidler to Wendye Fortgang, 532 W. Middle St., $149,000
Hamilton Twp.
Inners Amusement Co. Inc. to East Berlin Community Center Inc., 1005 Route 94 North, $500,958.68
Huntington Twp.
David Myers to Cameron Sanders, 986 Fickes School Road, $185,000
Liberty Twp.
Kenneth Armstrong to Michael Pefley, 245 N. Apache Trail, $330,000
Susanne Tichy to Thomas Skowron, 620 Tract Road, $482,000
Littlestown
Rebecca Zahn to Joshua Mackle, 54 Crouse Park, $220,000
McSherrystown
Michael Conrad Sr. to Enrique Antonino-Otero, 209 South St., $236,000
Richard Welty Sr. aka decd extrx to Justin Higgins, 103 N. Second St., $85,000
Menallen Twp.
Kenneth Durf to Mark Zullinger, Shippensburg Road, $10,000
William Nieves to Jeff Singleton, 44 Pine Ridge Road, $175,000
Maureen Forrestal to Andrew Brown, 1830 Center Mills Road, $205,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Elaine Ostrowski to David Carruthers, 1 Heritage Drive, $220,000
Rosalie Mason to Terry Cave, 78 Updyke Road, $435,000
Oxford Twp.
Britnee Reese aka to Christopher Kowalczyk, 14 Carly Drive, $183,000
Michael Stoneham to Trevor Lyons, 142 Katelyn Drive, $230,000
Thomas Rook to Mary Stanley, 1504 Carlisle Pike, $250,000
Reading Twp.
Lexington Land Developers Corp Inc. to Berks at Hampton Heights LLC, 52 Heather Lane, $99,900
Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to Bryan Markley, 157 Heather Lane, $405,144
Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to Alex Gett, 143 Heather Lane, $395,270
Scott Deputy to Mark Charlesworth, 8 Wadsworth Drive, $310,000
Straban Twp.
Donna Quante to Matthew Lady, 157 Home Run Circle, $300,000
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Paul Derrickson, 22 Highland View Lane, $653,837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.