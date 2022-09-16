These property transfers were filed in Adams County Aug. 11-17.
Arendtsville
Julie Kimple to David Robinson, 29 Glenwood Drive, $260,000
Butler Twp.
Gregory Long to Siarra Long, 1190 Goldenville Road, $240,000
Carroll Valley
Calvin Schaeffer to Cimino Builders Partnership LLC, 15 Brown Trail, $19,900
Linda Sites to William Emory, 19 Hickory Trail, $310,000
Bradley Rupert to Stacy Zaminski, 13 Jacobs Trail, $25,900
Conewago Twp.
Michael Kieffer to Bryan Emery, 22 Pleasant View Drive, $238,000
Robert Malehorn to Jossuy Quinones, 405 Maple Ave., $139,900
David Robinson to Palmer T. Investments LLC, 622 Maple Ave., $166,000
Nathan Swisher to Oscar Belmontes, 316 Maple Drive, $272,500
Brittany Nace to Kenneth Grant, 328 Blettner Ave., $225,000
Linda Funk by guardian to Jared Bowers, 41 Peanut Drive, $180,000
First Choice Home Buyers LLC to William Braisby, 380 Providence Drive, $210,000
Cumberland Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Joseph Polomski Jr., 75 River Road, $351,490
Memorial Baptist Church of Gettysburg to Tina Wagner, 1086 Biglerville Road, $234,000
East Berlin
Jas Property LLC to Rachel Ritter, 544 W. King St., $114,900
Franklin Twp.
Scott Mickley to David Lower, 665 Green Ridge Road, $80,000
Germany Twp.
Steven Ries to Denise Dutterer, 6547 Baltimore Pike, $190,000
Gettysburg
Jessica Woodard to Jessica Gagliardi, 229 N. Stratton St., $202,000
Alicia Handa to Molly Mellace, 318 E. Middle St., $235,000
Roy Fauth to George Bolton, 26 Barlow St., $299,999
Hamilton Twp.
David Hicks to Guadalupe Sandoval, 3720 Carlisle Pike, $374,000
Highland Twp.
Cornelius Knorr decd co extrs to Futurestake Inc., 280 Knorr Road, $725,000
Huntington Twp.
Lonny Schrade decd extrx to Kyle Alexander, 40 Labor Camp Road, $197,000
Littlestown
BC Enterprise Solutions Ltd. to Gregory Flory, 521 Lakeview Circle, $248,000
Heritage Hills II to Patricia Parks, 65 Stoners Circle, $434,715
Heritage Hills II to Jeffrey Nowak, 67 Stoners Circle, $449,695
McSherrystown
James Snyder to Diego Gonzalez, 126 Main St., $175,000
Jessica Englund to Nicholas Groft, 337 North St., $180,000
Menallen Twp.
Karen Bishop to Nicole Bertazon,7 Aspers North Road, $185,000
Ricky Rex Sr. to David Slaybaugh, 183 Dug Hill Road, $575,000
Melvin Smith to Patrick Hrubes, 2 Dogwood Drive, $230,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Aldon Crandell decd extrx to Daniel Lopez, 3550 Baltimore Pike, $269,900
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Walter Choplick to Jeffrey Sievers, 649 Curtis Drive, $265,100
Jesse Lapp to Isaac Lapp, 399 Locust Lane, $780,000
Oxford Twp.
Lori Bare to John Rolar, 76 700 Road, $271,000
Thomas Zinn to Newman Rental Enterprises LLC, 1548 Carlisle Pike, $125,000
Reading Twp.
Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to David Doll, 60 Heather Lane, $414,388
Straban Twp.
Donald Blake to Kaitlin Nell, 128 Artillery Drive, $305,940
Ruth Heller to Joseph Nagel, 655 New Chester Road, $285,000
Mary Marshall-King by guardian to Thomas Lofft, 1315 Old Harrisburg Road, $185,000
CCD Rock Creek LLC to U.S. Home Corporation, Rocky Green Lane, $163,400
Chris Barnett to Sean White, Montclair Road, $60,000
Tyrone Twp.
Norman Weckesser to Chester Dabrowski III, 621 East Berlin Road, $425,000
Union Twp.
Lora Dagostino to Aaron Reilly, 7 Clover Drive, $350,000
Rebecca Trump decd co extrs to Christopher Kirkpatrick, 975 Bollinger Road, $340,000
York Springs
Steven Pifer II to Zachary Lewis, 109 High St., $211,900
