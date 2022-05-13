Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 16.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.50/gallon (g) Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 29.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.43/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and averages $5.518 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.95/g last Sunday while the most expensive was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.34/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.31/g today. The national average is up 19.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.36/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national for May 9, average going back 10 years:
2021: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.95/g)
2020: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)
2019: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
2018: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
2017: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
2016: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
2015: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
2014: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
2013: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)
2012: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.74/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Harrisburg: $4.46/g, up 17.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.28/g.
Hagerstown: $4.29/g, up 9.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.19/g.
York: $4.50/g, up 19.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.31/g.
“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil. In addition, U.S. petroleum inventories saw yet another weekly decline as we near the start of summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Not only are diesel prices at a record high, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98-cent difference in 2008 and currently standing at a $1.20 per gallon premium. While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel’s surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods.”
It’s going to be a long year for motorists, as gas prices set a fresh record at the pump today, rising above the previous all-time high of $4.35 per gallon set on March 10, according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers the most ways to save money on gas. The national average price of gas is now $4.36 per gallon, and could continue to climb through Memorial Day as summer road trip season begins and oil prices remain volatile.
In addition, the soaring price of diesel also set a new all-time record of $5.53 per gallon today.
Fuel prices in the U.S. decreased slightly after spiking in March, as the situation between Russia and Ukraine continued, but simmered. Prices began to rise again over the last few weeks as the odds of the European Union sanctioning Russian oil increased. Just in the last seven days, the national average rose over 15¢ per gallon, bringing it to today’s record price.
Diesel prices have also continued to surge in recent weeks, not only setting a new record for the difference to gasoline, but outright highs.
“Liquid fuels have turned into liquid gold, with prices for gasoline and diesel spiraling out of control with little power to harness them as the imbalance between supply and demand globally continues to widen with each passing day. Russia’s oil increasingly remains out of the market, crimping supply while demand rebounds ahead of the summer driving season,” said De Haan. “There’s little, if any, good news about fuel prices heading into summer, and the problem could become worse should we see an above average hurricane season, which could knock out refinery capacity at a time we badly need it as refined product inventories continue to plummet.”
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on a small fraction of U.S. gasoline stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.
