Biglerville Garden Club’s July program was presented by artist Annette Ehly.
Ehly provided a visual tour of her weaver’s garden and offered tips for growing plants suitable for producing natural dyes and fibers. She has been a fiber artist for 25 years specializing in dyeing/surface design and textiles/fibers.
She has participated in regional quilt and crafts shows. She is a fiber arts instructor/lecturer in the Mid Atlantic Region focusing on dyeing and surface design classes. Ehly has been awarded first and second place in Maryland Sheep & Wool Festival’s Skein & Garment show.
“For the past 30 years, whether I have been an artist in a gallery, an instructor, or a student my passion has always been fiber and color,” said Ehly. “There is nothing more satisfying than creating a functional or decorative item by hand from start to finish. Often the process is more satisfying that the finished product. My experience of using natural & synthetic dyes has tapped into my passion for shared cultures, history, and art. To create color is a magical experience.”
Anyone who would like to be a part of the Biglerville Garden Club’s exciting and educational programs is asked to contact President Sue McDowell at 267-322-1521.
