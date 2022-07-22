garden club

Annette Ehly presented a visual tour of her weaver’s garden and offed tips for growing plants suitable for producing natural dyes and fibers during Biglerville Garden Club’s July meeting. (Submitted Photo)

Biglerville Garden Club’s July program was presented by artist Annette Ehly.

Ehly provided a visual tour of her weaver’s garden and offered tips for growing plants suitable for producing natural dyes and fibers. She has been a fiber artist for 25 years specializing in dyeing/surface design and textiles/fibers.

