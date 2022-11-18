As the autumn palette of colors slowly fades and Old Man Winter stands at the door, not all is lost for the carefree spirit of an adventurous gardener. Who says we have to stop? With the right vegetables in hand, we can continue late into the chill of winter. Planting different lettuces throughout autumn along with many Asian greens, mustards, kales, and certain root crops, to name a few, will continue our enjoyment of fresh vegetables. One of the top contenders for late season crops is spinach. There are many different cultivars broken down into three three groups of spinach that we usually see; they are, Savoy, semi-Savoy, and flat leafed.
Savoy spinach is a tough, low growing variety that usually does very in well colder weather. Referred to as the curly spinach, one of the down sides of this low growing plant is that, because of its height you can get a fair amount of splashed grit, meaning it must be rinsed. With a tougher leaf, it also makes this variety perfect for cooking, adding a flavorful earthy green taste to any dish.
Semi-Savoy spinach is a more upright variety, so grit splashing should be less. This variety can be an excellent choice for the novice gardener with its bragging rights of more disease resistance and its slow-bolting qualities, although still keeping the health and taste benefits of its more wrinkled cousin.
Flat-leafed spinach, most commonly found at the store with its smooth leaves and sweet baby greens flavor, is a great salad addition. It also grows more upright and with the smooth leaves reduces the amount of grit that can be found.
Now here comes the fun part, as temperatures become cooler and daylight decreases, so will the growth of our plants. We have to start our plants indoors or in the garden and have them near maturity by our first 10-hour day. The significance of this time is when our daylight hours are at their shortest. Plants will continue to grow slowly, so we need to have them at or near a harvestable stage. Being rather new to this timing game, I am trying multiple plantings to see what the best date to start is. As temperatures begin to decrease, so does the metabolism of our plants, this means less water and less fertilizer. The plants will begin producing sugars, using it as a sort of antifreeze. Note that this makes them sweeter to taste.
To help our plants we need to be able to afford them some sort of protection. Not everyone will have a greenhouse at their disposal, but there are smaller “pop-up” greenhouses that will help protect our winter crops. We can use row covers; a simple DIY row cover consists of some type of “homemade” hoop and fabric, or a prefabricated structure that can be purchased from online sites. There are fabrics and covers that will aid in our quest to keep on growing. Another simple DIY solution is a cold frame, a basic structure with a clear lid such as an old window or a clear plexiglass. I will caution that even in colder weather ventilation is a must. Good ventilation will decrease the chance of molds and bacteria.
So, as the winter landscape begins to reveal itself, I encourage everyone to keep growing. With a little luck we will be able to have some fun and a healthy harvest. Maybe spring won’t seem so far away
Monday Videos: Visit us on Facebook at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Garden Hotline: Master Gardeners are answering gardening questions on Wednesdays throughout the fall and winter. If you have a question or need some gardening advice, contact a Master Gardener by emailing adamsmg@psu.edu. Include photos when possible.
Damien Tuhy is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.
