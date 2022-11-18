As the autumn palette of colors slowly fades and Old Man Winter stands at the door, not all is lost for the carefree spirit of an adventurous gardener. Who says we have to stop? With the right vegetables in hand, we can continue late into the chill of winter. Planting different lettuces throughout autumn along with many Asian greens, mustards, kales, and certain root crops, to name a few, will continue our enjoyment of fresh vegetables. One of the top contenders for late season crops is spinach. There are many different cultivars broken down into three three groups of spinach that we usually see; they are, Savoy, semi-Savoy, and flat leafed.

Savoy spinach is a tough, low growing variety that usually does very in well colder weather. Referred to as the curly spinach, one of the down sides of this low growing plant is that, because of its height you can get a fair amount of splashed grit, meaning it must be rinsed. With a tougher leaf, it also makes this variety perfect for cooking, adding a flavorful earthy green taste to any dish.

Damien Tuhy is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

