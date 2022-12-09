garden vlub

Helping at the recent Gettysburg Garden Club Greens Sale are, from left, Pat Thorsen, Christmas Greens Committee member; Joan Horak, Christmas Greens Committee chair; Maryan Daniels, Christmas Greens Committee member and club president; and Karen Szoke, Christmas Greens Committee member. (Submitted Photo)

Despite the cold, rain early Dec. 3, a long line formed in front of the Gettysburg Fire Department, awaiting the annual Gettysburg Garden Club’s 62nd Annual Christmas Greens and Gourmet Gifts Sale. When doors opened at 9 a.m., customers quickly filed into the building for the much-anticipated event.

Proceeds from the sale support flower gardens planted by club members on Lincoln Square and scholarships for Adams County students majoring in horticultural-related fields.

