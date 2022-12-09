Despite the cold, rain early Dec. 3, a long line formed in front of the Gettysburg Fire Department, awaiting the annual Gettysburg Garden Club’s 62nd Annual Christmas Greens and Gourmet Gifts Sale. When doors opened at 9 a.m., customers quickly filed into the building for the much-anticipated event.
Proceeds from the sale support flower gardens planted by club members on Lincoln Square and scholarships for Adams County students majoring in horticultural-related fields.
A project of this magnitude is a lot of work. Planning committee members recruit volunteers, hold workshops, and maintain a tight schedule.
Fresh-cut greens are from trees in members’ yards or their farms. Also, volunteers extend beyond members.
“The club receives greens from community supporters who value what we do,” said Pat Thorsen, a planning committee member. “Husbands are also great supporters.”
Members designed and decorated over 100 handcrafted items throughout the week leading up to the sale. Among their creations were holiday wreaths, swags, magnolia arrangements, decorative apples, candle arrangements, small arrangements in mugs, and tabletop boxwood trees. Also, as in previous years, gourmet treats for humans, dogs, and cats were popular.
“About 65-70 percent of products are gone within 90 minutes of the sale,” said Maryan Daniels, club president, noting that explains why getting an early start and standing in line is essential, barring a snowstorm.
Like other nonprofit organization, the Gettysburg Garden Club depends on donors to support its ongoing projects. The Gettysburg Garden Club was one of the 22 nonprofits that raised more than $25,000 during the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree last month. During this year’s Giving Spree, the club also met a donor’s $5,000 match challenge to support the endowment fund.
The Gettysburg Garden Club embraces partnerships. Current partners include Musselman Greenhouses, the Borough of Gettysburg, area businesses, and private citizens. In addition, the publicity chair promotes events through media and organizational partners.
Past President Karen Szoke attributes the club’s fundraising success to its contributions to enhanced quality of life.
“Garden Clubs offer tremendous benefits to small towns, like Gettysburg, and other communities. When we plant flowers and trees in public spaces, we are, in essence, taking better care of our community,” she said. “Anytime Gettysburg Green Gathering, an organization that fosters environmental stewardship, has a tree planting event, we help them.”
No matter the locale, garden clubs have commonalities: a love for gardening, floral design, and civic and environmental responsibility.
Gettysburg is a significant tourist destination. The Gettysburg Garden Club’s downtown beautification projects contribute to a rich legacy that attracts tourists from all corners of the country and the world. The Gettysburg Garden Club is affiliated with the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania, Central Atlantic Regions of State Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs Inc.
