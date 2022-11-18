The following property transfers were filed in Adams County Oct. 6—12.
Berwick Twp.
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Rahim Curtiss, 58 Ledger Drive, $416,900
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to David Barbarito, Piedmont Way, $395,900
Mary A. Henry Trust to Deana Jarrell, 626 Ledger Drive, $384,900
Carroll Valley
Andy Woodson III to Paul Blackwell Jr., 3 Bluebird Trail, $340,000
David Yuro to Joyce Rockwood, 63 Meadow Lark Trail, $246,000
Daryl Despres to Timothy Shepp, 53 Swallow Trail, $279,900
Allen Beckett to Amanda Reed, 8 Brenda Trail, $247,000
Conewago Twp.
Lindsey Rivera to Blake Phillips, 14 N. Oxford Ave., $225,000
Timothy Wiley to Dawson Garrett, 36 Deer Drive, $190,000
Melvin Glass to Skyler Peters, 88 Peanut Drive, $225,000
Cumberland Twp.
Philip Nulty to Melvin Crouse, 175 Windbriar Lane, $375,000
Joseph Myers to Joshua Black, 1875 Herrs Ridge Road, $229,000
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Scott Serfass, 25 River Road, $316,000
Christopher Hinton to Daniel Bonner, 1979 Biglerville Road, $350,000
Franklin Twp.
Donald Walsh to Right Investments LLC, 5261 Chambersburg Road, $18,000
Germany Twp.
Daniel Buckley to Spencer Patterson, 6395 Baltimore Pike, $280,000
Gettysburg
Cynthia Wood decd extr to Smart Growth Land Development LLC, 116 Rear Chambersburg St., $78,500
Jerry Statler to Justine Mills, 85 E. Water St., $125,000
Melvin Crouse to Gettysburg Municipal Authority, 424 E. Middle St., $450,000
Highland Twp.
Paula Grimsley decd extr to Michael Wolfgang, 5 James Trail, $329,000
Huntington Twp.
William O’Bryan to Brendan Bickle, 397 Long Lane, $177,500
Sensenig Real Estate LLC to Danielle Mosier, 1736 Cranberry Road, $459,900
Jean Group to Jamey Lerew, 3765 Carlisle Road, $57,000
Heartland Investment Properties LLC to Michael Macks, 6684 Old Harrisburg Road, $335,000
McSherrystown
Lauren Steirer to Stephen Tierney, 124 North St., $224,900
Jon Stabler to Cheryl Tull, 142 Pin Oak Place, $157,000
Menallen Twp.
James J. Wampler and Carrie A. Wampler Revocable Living Trust to Michael Stoner, 921 Bendersville-Wenksville Road, $175,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Gregory Scott to Carmen Velez-Rosario, 27 Colonial Drive, $150,000
Louis Sanders aka decd co extrs to Clayton Lupton, 880 Bon-Ox Road, $95,000
Oxford Twp.
Jenna Rupp to Richard Cooney, 58 Katelyn Drive, $210,000
Joann Hynosky aka to Reuhl Fake, 19 Carly Drive, $165,000
Oxford Pointe LLC to Roy Hornback, 133 Oxford Blvd., $376,520
Straban Twp.
Jeffrey Ebersole aka to Jeffrey Ebersole, 2012 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, $70,000
Lois Trimmer aka to Mallory Emig, 2147 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, $245,000
Ronald Rutters decd extr to Stephanie Reiner, 1491 New Chester Road, $325,900
Aaron Pressel Jr. to M&D Rental Properties LLC, 1995A Oxford Road, $238,000
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Richard Porcaro, 200 Lively Stream Way, $618,857
U.S. Home LLC to Judith Namey, 70 Rustic Wood Drive, $338,440
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 343 Lively Stream Way, $93,637.70
Tyrone Twp.
Rocio Contreras to Catherine Carhart, 2774 Heidlersburg Road, $66,000
Union Twp.
Liam Flynn to Julianna Pfaff, 76 Clouser Road, $650,000
