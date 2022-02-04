Cloudy with rain ending in the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Interest in vegetable gardening has increased greatly since 2020, when we all “stayed home.” This surge of interest has given some folks an opportunity to work the soil, find peace with nature, provide fresh produce for their family, and spend some purposeful time outdoors.
The Master Gardeners will offer a five-week series that will provide you with information to increase your yields in the vegetable garden. You will learn best practices to grow different vegetable crops, what is needed and what to look out for. You will be introduced to some interesting ways to garden, including growing in many types of containers and hydroponics.
Mary Ann Ryan is a Penn State Extension Consumer Horticulture Program coordinator from Adams County. The Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.
